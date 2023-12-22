Govt to re-review the Pong Dam eco-sensitive zone: CM Sukhu

Chief minister (CM) Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said the state government will try to reduce the area of the Pong Dam eco sensitive zone so that the local people get relief and are able to do farming in the area during the period when the water level of the dam decreases. HT Image

The CM was replying to the discussion in this regard brought by Dehra MLA Hoshiyar Singh under Rule 62 in the House on Friday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sukhu expressed surprise that earlier the people were uprooted during the construction of this dam and now they are being deprived of farming by creating an eco-sensitive zone. He said the state government will review this entire matter again.

He added that the state government has declared Kangra district as the tourism capital and if there are no commercial activities in the Pong Dam area, then tourism development cannot take place in the district. He said the government will try not to curb business activities in this area.

The draft notification regarding the Pong Dam sanctuary with a proposed area between 1.5 km to 50 km was issued on April 22, 2022, but no objection was raised by any person. However, an NGO-- conservation trust has filed objections which have been replied to. He said that a meeting has been scheduled by the Government of India on December 27 on the Eco Sensitive Zone of Pong Dam Wildlife Sanctuary. Only after this meeting will the final notification of the eco-sensitive zone of Pong Dam Sanctuary be issued.

Earlier, MLA Hoshiyar Singh raised the matter under Rule 62 and said that the Central Government has put the 116 square km area of Pong Dam in the eco sensitive zone. He said that no local person’s opinion was taken in this regard. After which the local people are not able to do farming in the area. He expressed surprise that to date the people of the wildlife department have not been able to stop the stray animals in the wildlife sanctuary area, but they have objections to farming. He also suggested that the state government should transfer the land in the name of BBMB of Pong Dam to its name.