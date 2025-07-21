Govt will leave no stone unturned in ensuring development: Saini

Urging people not to be afraid of the Opposition’s propaganda, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the people of the state have formed a “non-stop government” for the third time and reiterated that the government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring development. Urging people not to be afraid of the Opposition’s propaganda, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the people of the state have formed a “non-stop government” for the third time and reiterated that the government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring development. (HT Photo)

Addressing members of the OBC community at his official residence here, Saini stated that in “previous governments vacancies reserved for OBCs were left unfilled” under the excuse of “no suitable candidates.”

The chief minister said that the current state government has appointed professors, doctors, and engineers from the OBC community, proving that they have always been capable. “The problem earlier was the lack of intent by the previous regimes,” he said.

Public works minister Ranbir Gangwa said the OBC community consists of hardworking individuals with various skills, but they were previously discriminated against. He said the state government is running multiple welfare schemes for the upliftment of the underprivileged and backward sections. He thanked the chief minister for raising the income limit of the creamy layer from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh, in line with the central government’s policy.

Speaking on this occasion, Rajya Sabha MP Ramchander Jangra, said the present government is following the philosophy of great leaders like Jyotiba Phule and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, and is working to uplift the poorest in society.