Govt working with vision to make Himachal a green energy and self-reliant state: CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually addressed the three-day brainstorming exercise ‘Samriddh Himachal 2045’ being organised at the Dr Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) from New Delhi. Himachal chief minister Sukhivinder Singh Sukhu (File)

He said that the event was aimed to draft a 20-year roadmap for the sustainable economic development of Himachal Pradesh through expert seminars and discussions. He said that the government has been working with a clear vision to make Himachal a green energy, self-reliant and prosperous state. He stressed that achieving these long-term goals requires a balanced approach to sustainable development and economic growth and this exercise would help formulate innovative strategies for the future.

The CM said the state government was committed to the holistic development of the state and the budget for the financial year 2025-26 had been prepared with a special focus on strengthening the rural economy, developing the energy sector, promoting tourism and improving infrastructure in education and healthcare sectors.

He said that the state government intends to tap hydro potential and also has taken up the issue of securing higher royalty in the power projects. He said that the state is a pioneer in natural farming and promoting it further besides dairy development. “Various initiatives have been taken in all these sectors to strengthen the same and added that Vyavastha Parivartan means heading towards becoming a self-sustained and self-reliant Himachal,” he said.