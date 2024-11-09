Govt’s low ridership concerns may delay Chandigarh Metro project

The long-awaited Tricity Metro project is likely to face further delays, as Union minister of power and housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed concerns over low ridership, which he said could impact the project’s viability. Union minister of power and housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar was in Chandigarh on Friday to chair a comprehensive review meeting on power and urban development projects at the UT Secretariat, Sector 9. (HT Photo)

Speaking to the media on Friday, Khattar emphasised that the success of Metro systems largely depended on ridership numbers. “Ridership in Chandigarh does not appear to meet the threshold required for a viable Metro system,” he said.

He also suggested exploring alternative transportation solutions, such as pod taxis, signalling the uncertain future of the Metro project.

Khattar was in Chandigarh on Friday to chair a comprehensive review meeting on power and urban development projects at the UT Secretariat, Sector 9.

Addressing the media after the meeting, he stated, “We will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and evaluate the associated costs. Even if the Metro is approved, while the capital expenditure may be a one-time cost, operational expenses will persist. We cannot impose a high tariff on Chandigarh residents for Metro usage. These factors require careful consideration. Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) have highlighted several challenges and we will examine their proposed solutions.”

Khattar also mentioned that alternative transport systems were discussed during the meeting, specifically pod taxis. “There is new technology involving pod taxis, which operate on two pillars and can accommodate up to 10 passengers. This system would not disrupt the city’s heritage. However, this is still under discussion, and we will implement the best solution for Chandigarh residents,” he added.

Feasibility committee already formed by UT administrator

On November 1, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria had formed an eight-member committee to evaluate the financial and economic feasibility of the system.

The committee, which will submit its report in two months has been tasked with assessing the overall feasibility of a Metro project for the city, analysing relevant reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on other Metro projects.

It will coordinate with RITES Limited for a comprehensive analysis, determining if a Metro is financially viable for Chandigarh, and will also explore other means of transport to decongest traffic in city.

More projects reviewed

During the Friday meeting, presentations were made by Prerna Puri, secretary, engineering, Chandigarh, who provided an overview of Chandigarh’s current power infrastructure and distribution strategies; Amit Kumar, municipal commissioner of Chandigarh, who shared updates on MC initiatives; and Vinay Pratap Singh, who highlighted potential urban transport enhancements, including preliminary plans for a Metro system.

Khattar remarked that Chandigarh had effectively met its power supply demands and the administration was prepared to scale up as demand grew in the future.

He assured the UT administration full support for the “PM e-Bus Seva” cluster, proposed by Punjab, that will connect the tricity area with an extensive network of electric buses. This plan aims to serve the approximately 2.5 million residents, with Chandigarh requesting 100 electric buses to replace aging diesel buses reaching their 15-year mark.

The minister stressed the removal of “Lal Dora” restrictions in urban areas rather than their extension, with plans for amendments to existing rules to facilitate this change. On the topic of housing, he addressed the issue of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) allotments for over 4,000 employees, assuring that a decision focused on employee welfare would be reached soon.

Other urban development projects under review included sanitation and solid waste management, AMRUT (1 & 2), the Smart Cities Mission, PM SVANidhi, NRLM, and livelihood programmes aimed at uplifting the urban poor. The minister proposed that a demo floating solar power plant, similar to the one at Sector 39, be installed at Sukhna Lake to promote public awareness of sustainable energy.

‘How can properties be resumed over not installing solar plants?’

During the review meeting, Manohar Lal Khattar also came down heavily on UT officers for their plan to resume properties over non-installation of rooftop solar plants.

“It has come to my attention that notices have been issued to homeowners for resumption of their properties over non-installation of solar rooftop plants,” said the minister.

As the officers responded in affirmative, sharing that notices had indeed been issued, Khattar responded sharply, “How can you resume someone’s property just for not installing solar plants? Imposing a fine would be more appropriate. Also, efforts should focus on raising awareness to encourage people to install the systems.”

One officer assured the minister that the response from the public had been positive and that many homeowners were in the process of registering for installation.

In September, the UT Estate Office had issued resumption notices to 3,941 homeowners, setting a November 6 deadline for compliance. However, only 820 homeowners applied by the deadline. The notice had warned that failure to meet the deadline could lead to resumption of properties.

The notices targeted homeowners with properties of 500 square yards or more who had not installed solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The scheme offers a subsidy of 60% for systems up to 2 kW and 40% for systems between 2 kW and 3 kW, capped at 3 kW.

A city-based lawyer has already challenged the notice before the Punjab and Haryana high court, claiming that the notices are illegal, without any legal sanction and authority. The next date of hearing has been fixed for November 12.