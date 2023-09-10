Govt’s priority is to protect consumer interest: Haryana Union minister Ashwini Choubey

The government is taking initiatives to protect consumer interest from false propaganda and misleading advertisements, said Union minister of state for consumer affairs Ashwini Choubey during the inauguration of a programme to mark the golden jubilee year of the All India Grahak Panchayat at Seva Sadhna Vikas Kendra in Samalkha, Panipat, on Saturday. HT Image

The union minister and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat jointly inaugurated the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister said the government has introduced an initiative wherein several products are being provided to the consumers at their doorsteps by directly procuring from the farmers. If this initiative gets succeeds this will be expanded to the entire country.

He said providing the best quality products without causing any harm to nature is the top priority of the government.

Mohan Bhagwat said the All India Grahak Panchayat is the only organisation in the country that works to address the grievances of the consumers. He said that such organisations should keep reviewing their work.

Around 800 officials of the organisation and 400 people from different parts of the country participated in the programme.