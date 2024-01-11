Punjab Lokpal has asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Moga Dr Amandeep Kaur, and her kin to appear before it on February 16 taking note of a complaint of corruption filed against them. Graft complaint : Lokpal serves show-cause notice to Moga MLA, husband

It is the first instance in the AAP government when the anti-corruption ombudsman has summoned an MLA in an alleged corruption complaint.

The action comes after a Moga resident Harsh Aren approached lokpal with a complaint against the first-time MLA. Aren had submitted his affidavit on December 21 last year alleging that the Moga MLA, her husband Dr Rakesh Arora, father Jaspal Singh, brother Baljinder Singh and tehsildar Lakhwinder Singh have connived and are indulging in corrupt practices. Aren claims to be a close aide of the MLA.

In an order passed on January 8, justice Vinod K Sharma (retd) said that the allegations are about buying benami properties, extorting money from a revenue official, and encroaching on government land.

“The allegations prima facie make out the corrupt practice by a duly elected member of the legislature, which may call for an investigation as per provisions of Punjab Lokpal Act, 1996. However, keeping in view of the allegations, it is considered appropriate to issue a show-cause notice to the accused persons,” reads the order.

Aren did not respond to repeated calls and text messages.

A part of the affidavit, accessed by HT, reads that Aren has claimed that the MLA and her husband allegedly blackmailed a patwari of Dharamkot in Moga and extorted ₹25 lakh from him.

The patwari had allegedly favoured one of his relatives in the acquisition of property for NH 754A Greenfield Express Highway and the MLA and her husband extorted money to protect the revenue official from a vigilance probe, the affidavit reads.

While the MLA remained unavailable for comments, her husband rubbished the charges. Rakesh Arora said the family is open to probe by any agency.

Arora denied that Aren was ever appointed as a personal assistant or that the MLA knew the complainant before winning the elections.

“Aren is a property dealer in Moga and we came in touch with him when we were looking for a larger residence for rent. He was paid a commission as per the norm for assisting us in getting a home. About six months ago, the MLA learnt that Aren was trying to influence officials and was trying to get undue favours while claiming to be an office aide of Amandeep. The MLA promptly alerted the officials in this regard and clarified that Aren was nowhere associated with her. Frivolous allegations are part a political conspiracy and we will fight back legally,” Arora said on Wednesday.