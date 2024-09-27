Gram panchayat elections in Mohali: Nomination process starts on Sept 27

With the State Election Commission, Punjab, issuing notification pertaining to the general elections for Gram Panchayats 2024; the nomination process will commence on Friday. Mohali district has 332 panchayats with 422 polling booths and 2,96,860 voters, including 1,59,028 males and 1,37,823 females, besides nine transgenders. (HT Photo)

District election officer and deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said Mohali district had 332 gram panchayats for which the nomination process will be held from 11 am to 3 pm, starting September 27.

“No nomination will be accepted on Saturday due to the holiday. The last date for filing nomination papers is October 4. Scrutiny of papers will be done on October 5 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is October 7 by 3 pm. After that, the contesting candidates will be allocated symbols and votes will be polled on October 15, from 8 am till 4 pm. The counting will be done on the same day after completing polling. Candidates for sarpanch have a limit regarding election expenditure up to ₹40,000 and ₹30,000 for panch,” the DC said.

She added that for the smooth conduct of the elections in four blocks of district, a total of 422 polling booths had been set up with all required assured minimum facilities for voters.

The district has 332 panchayats with 422 polling booths and 2,96,860 voters, including 1,59,028 males and 1,37,823 females, besides nine transgenders.

The Kharar block has 65 panchayats, 75 polling booths and 51,128 voters, including 27,162 males, 23,964 females and two transgenders.

There are a total of 93 panchayats, 121 polling booths and 91,569 voters, including 49,041 males, 42,526 females and two transgenders in Dera Bassi block.

In Mohali, there are 73 panchayats, 116 polling booths and 87,518 voters, including 46,944 males, 40,570 females and four transgenders.

Majri block has 101 panchayats, 110 polling booths and 66,645 voters, including 35,881 males, 30,763 females and one transgender.

There are a total of 2,131 wards for elections of panches across the district.

Among these, Dera Bassi block has 615 wards, Majri block 579, Mohali 471 and Kharar 466.

“The returning officers and assistant returning officers have been deputed block-wise to complete the entire electoral process in the district with the locations where they have to accept the nomination papers,” DC Jain said.