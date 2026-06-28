Grand Mata Sita, Luv-Kush temple to come up in Amritsar: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the Punjab government will build a grand temple dedicated to Mata Sita and her sons Luv and Kush in Amritsar as part of efforts to preserve India’s spiritual heritage and promote the values of Sanatan Dharma. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann attending ‘Ek Sham Bhagwan Shivji Ke Naam’ event in Amritsar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Sharing the stage with chief minister Bhagwant Mann at the “Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shivji Ke Naam” event at Ranjit Avenue grounds, Kejriwal also unveiled a series of religious and cultural initiatives, including the expansion of the Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna with new pilgrimage routes, the staging of the spiritual play “Hamare Ram” across Punjab from August 1 and the ongoing ₹80-crore restoration of Patiala’s historic Kali Mata Temple.

The announcements came on the opening day of Kejriwal’s three-day visit to Punjab, months ahead of the assembly elections.

Emphasising that Punjab’s soil had always nurtured faith, harmony and brotherhood, chief minister Bhagwant Mann reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserving revered places of worship, promoting spiritual tourism and ensuring that the religious aspirations of the people were honoured with sincerity and devotion.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said, “Amritsar is the holiest land in the world for people of every faith. Darbar Sahib is here, and people from every religion come here from across the world to bow their heads. They find peace, serenity and the fulfilment of their wishes.”

“Today, I announce that a grand temple dedicated to Luv, Kush and Mata Janaki will be built next to the temple of Lord Valmiki. I returned from Ayodhya only yesterday after offering prayers to Lord Ram at the Ram Mandir. Today, I am extremely happy to make this announcement. This is not just good news for the people of Amritsar but for devotees of Bhagwan Ram and Mata Janaki across the world,” the AAP supremo said.

Welcoming the gathering at the “Bhajan Sandhya” (devotional evening), Kejriwal said, “Today, the Punjab government has organised ‘Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shiv Ke Naam’, hosted by Hansraj Raghuvanshi. Many people came to me and said that never before has any government organised a ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ like this. This is the first government to hold bhajan evenings in this manner for the people and to strengthen their devotion.”

He further announced, “The ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ programme, which began in Jalandhar and has now reached Amritsar, will soon be organised across all 22 cities of Punjab.”

The AAP chief continued, “The Punjab government is also undertaking the redevelopment of the Kali Mata Temple in Patiala at a cost of ₹80 crore. The work will be completed by September. I request all of you to visit the temple after October. You will truly enjoy it. I have personally seen the architectural model prepared for the temple, and the construction work is progressing at a very fast pace. A magnificent temple is taking shape. I believe that once completed, it will become the largest temple in the whole of North India.”

In another announcement, Kejriwal said, “The Punjab government runs the Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna. At present, the scheme operates on two routes in Punjab, one to Darbar Sahib and the other to Anandpur Sahib. Now, three more routes are being introduced. One will cover Salasar and Khatu Shyam Ji (Rajasthan), the second will cover Haridwar and Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), and the third will cover Mathura and Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh). We expect all three routes to begin around August 1, and nearly 1.5 lakh pilgrims will be taken on these journeys.”

The AAP leader also said, “From August 1, a theatrical production on Lord Ram will begin across Punjab. The play is called ‘Hamare Ram’.”

Describing Amritsar as a symbol of communal harmony, Mann said, “We organised this programme because, amid the demands of daily life, people rarely get an opportunity to come together in devotion. We are also expanding the Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna by adding Khatu Shyam Ji, Salasar Balaji, Mathura-Vrindavan, Haridwar-Rishikesh and Mata Naina Devi. This government has been formed by the people, and respecting their faith is our duty.”

AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia was also present on the occasion, along with senior AAP Punjab leaders.