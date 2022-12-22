Gratitude in focus as Mandira Bedi attends FICCI event in Ludhiana
Having gained recognition starting from the 90s Doordarshan drama ‘Shanti’ to hosting ICC Cricket World cups in 2003 and 2007, Mandira Bedi said heaven and hell are in your head and one can choose to be happy
Actress, fashion designer and TV presenter Mandira Bedi interacted with women entrepreneurs in Ludhiana on Wednesday at an event organised by Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organization (FICCIFLO ). She spoke her heart out regarding positivity and gratitude. Having gained recognition starting from the 90s Doordarshan drama ‘Shanti’ to hosting ICC Cricket World cups in 2003 and 2007, Bedi said heaven and hell are in your head and one can choose to be happy. “Not everyone has to like you, but what is important is to be your true self and that is what really matters,” she said.
Other news in brief:
Fake call centre racket: Police identify accused’s bank accounts, assets
21-year-old held with 25kg ganja
The crime branch of the Ludhiana police on Wednesday nabbed a 21-year-old drug peddler and recovered 25 kg ganja from his possession. The accused has been identified as Kamal Kumar of Samastipur district, Bihar, and is currently living in Shimlapuri, Ludhiana. He collects scrap for a living. The accused was arrested during a checking near Ishar Nagar bridge on Quality Road, the police officials said. Inspector Beant Juneja of crime branch 2 said during the investigation, the accused revealed that he had secretly kept an additional 15 kg of ganja at his home in Shimlapuri. A case was registered under Sections 20,61,85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Shimlapuri police station.
