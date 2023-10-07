Green Gators, Soaring Eagles share points in thrilling tie

Green Gators and Soaring Eagles played out a thrilling tied game as they shared the points on an eventful day at the Chandigarh golf league season 2 being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club. Golfer playing a shot during the Chandigarh Golf league at Chandigarh Golf Club. (Ravi Kumar /Hindustan Times)

The Gators looked oncourse for a comfortable win at the halfway stage but the fancied Eagles came back strongly to halve the match in a gripping finale with a score tied at 3.5-3.5. RS Bedi and Raghav Bhandari won the singles games for the Gators and Eagles respectively before co-owner Ashish Bagrodia combined with Col VP Singh to give Gators the early lead in results. Skipper Amandeep Bhaika combined with Jaspreet Sokhi to go back to winning ways and keep the Eagles in contention. However, Rabbin Saini & Vipul Sehgal made an inspired comeback after being 3 down with six to play and halve their game. Udey Brar and Dashmeet Singh played an up and down game against Suneet Sehgal and Amandeep Singh Virk, who went 4 up after 6 to put Gators ahead. But the tie was on the cards.

In the day’s other matches, Pirates of the Greens went back to winning ways as they beat Empire 4-3, Fairway Comets getting the better of Hunting Hawks 4.5-2.5 while Netsmartz Tigers pulled out a last gasp 4-3 win over the holders Canam Raptors.

Pirates of the Greens marched towards promised land as they completed a regulation win as both sides saw their stronger match ups score the required points. Only one game even reached the 17th hole as Dhruvavtar Singh Ghai and skipper Gaurav Talwar gave the Pirates a boost with a 6 and 5 win in the anchor game. Kulvinder Singh and Col Vikramjit Singh Panag had earlier given the Pirates a lead by winning their games 2 and 1 and 4 and 3 respectively. Empire managed to emerge stronger in the fourball games as Brig Balvinder Singh and Iqbaljit Singh Grewal led the charge with a 4 and 3 win followed by two 4 and 2 results.

Fairway Comets and Hunting Hawks played out a tight top of the table clash as most games went the distance. Prithvi Singh Sandhu opened the account for the Comets with a 3 and 1 win in his singles game before Puneet Dhiman & Sagar Arora played a squared game. Two fourball games went to the wire with both teams registering a 1 Up win each. Pauline Sapphire Singh and DS Sandhu gave the Hawks an early point with a huge 6 and 5 win. Admiral Sunil Lanba and Jaideep Singh Grewal won 4 and 3 to ensure the win for the Comets as the final fourball game also went their way 2 and 1.

Last year’s semi finalists, the Netsmartz Tigers, got their first win after a tough start to their campaign. They beat the defending champions Canam Raptors, who themselves are struggling to kick-start a run of positive results, on the very final hole of the match. Col JM Singh continued his stunning form with another early finish (7&5) but the rest of the Raptors squad could not contribute much as Dilsher Grewal got the Tigers up and running. At one point the Tigers were leading in six games but at the end it could have gone either way. Mayank Oberoi and Phulbag Sodhi won 5&4 in the anchor game but a couple of last hole wins got the Raptors back in contention. However, Sangram Singh and Sukhirat Singh held their nerve and made the putt that counted the most and took their team home with four points.

