‘Grey area’: Cops crackdown on violators but stop lines, zebra crossings missing on Mohali roads

Despite a massive crackdown on traffic violations through CCTV surveillance, several intersections in Mohali lack basic infrastructure such as visible stop lines, zebra crossings, and lane dividers. A faded zebra crossing on the Sector 58/59 dividing road. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Major junctions like Franco Lights, near CP-67, 3B1-3B2, and Phase 4, near cyber crime police station still have faded markings or none at all, leaving drivers confused on where to stop when the traffic lights turn red.

Since the installation of cameras, traffic police have issued 1,83,825 challans between March 6 and June 9, collecting ₹1.7 crore in fines, including 15,791 challans for red-light jumping. However, a backlog of 1,62,918 challans remains, with unpaid fines totalling ₹16.3 crore.

Residents say that while enforcement has got stricter, the lack of proper road markings and signage has made the drive seem premature and unfair. In some areas, even dividers on two-way roads are missing, such as the road behind Vigilance Bhawan.

“Some drivers try to rush through the red light or begin crossing while the opposite signal is still on. It becomes risky for daily commuters like us, especially during peak hours,” said Sukhman Kaur, while stopping for a red light near Mohali Tower.

“Many light points in Mohali have no zebra crossings or stop lines. There are no signboards indicating where to stop at red lights, or how fast one can drive. Even pedestrians don’t have designated markings, increasing the risk of accidents,” said KK Saini, president of the Mohali residents’ welfare body.

Traffic officials, however, maintained the department is following protocols. Deputy superintendent of police (traffic) Karnail Singh said, “We are aware that several roads have faded markings, and we have already recommended repainting. Work is in progress. But we do not issue challans where markings are missing or unclear. Major chowks have proper signage and lines in place. Regardless, we advise citizens not to jump red lights, it’s a matter of safety, not just enforcement.”

The engineering wing responsible for road maintenance said the work has been scheduled and is being addressed. SDO Sandeep Saini, in charge of road markings, said, “Markings are done in a fixed tenure. At some points like Franco, the lines have faded with time. We are about to begin remarking at those locations.”