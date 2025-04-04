Grief-stricken but proud, IAF pilot’s family performs last rites in Haryana’s Rewari

Flight lieutenant Siddharth Yadav, 28, who lost his life in a Jaguar crash near Jamnagar in Gujarat on Wednesday night, was cremated with full military honours at his native village of Majra Bhalkhi in Rewari district of Haryana. The parents and younger sister of flight lieutenant Siddharth Yadav holding his photo at his cremation in their native village of Majra Bhalkhi in Rewari district of Haryana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Villagers gathered in large numbers to pay tributes to the brave pilot and chanted patriotic slogans as his father, Sushil Yadav, performed the last rites in the presence of Bawal MLA Krishan Kumar and former minister Banwari Lal.

Flight lieutenant Siddharth was on a night training mission when the aircraft crashed around 9.30pm on Wednesday, shortly after taking off from Jamnagar. The jet went down in an open field near Suvarda village, 12km from Jamnagar city, and caught fire. Flight lieutenant Siddharth sacrificed his life but managed to save the co-pilot’s who is currently being treated in a hospital in Delhi.

His father, Sushil Yadav, who has also retired from the Indian Air Force, said he was proud that his son would be remembered for his courage. “Yes, I’m proud but grief-stricken. He lived up to the family’s tradition and values. My grandfather served the Bengal Engineers under the British regime and my father was a member of the paramilitary forces,” he said.

The pilot’s mother, Neelam Yadav, admitted it was a tough decision to send him to the air force. “He was clear since childhood that he would don the uniform and fly high. He epitomised bravery and simplicity. My son sacrificed his life to save the co-pilot,” she said.

Besides his parents, flight lieutenant Siddharth is survived by a younger sister.

Just a fortnight ago, the family was jubilant as he had got engaged to Sonia Yadav, a resident of Delhi, and the wedding was scheduled for November. Sonia also attended the funeral. “We shared a special bond. He resumed duty on March 31 as he was on leave for our engagement on March 23. I will always be proud of him,” she said.

Flight lieutenant Siddharth had completed his training as a fighter pilot two years ago and had joined the IAF after passing out from the National Defence Academy in 2016.

Meanwhile, the air force has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.