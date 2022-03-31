Group home for mentally ill to come up at Chandigarh’s Sector 31 in a year
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday directed UT officials to set up a permanent Group Home for mentally ill residents at the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID) in Sector 31 within a year.
Out of the existing 8.5-acre plot, 2 acres will be utilised for the group home with provision for separate entry and exit, Purohit said.
Purohit’s directions came during a meeting on Wednesday with UT adviser, additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain, health and social welfare secretaries, director social welfare and a delegation of parents and guardians of mentally ill persons.
During the meeting, the administrator heard the objections by parents, guardians and activists regarding the temporary group home proposed at the CHB small flats in Maloya.
Following the discussion, he directed that a permanent facility will instead come up at GRIID.
The UT chief architect will prepare drawings for the group home in consultation with the departments of health and family welfare, social welfare and women and child development, along with the parents/guardians of the mentally ill persons.
The building will be designed keeping in mind the requirements and safety of the inmates.
Purohit directed officials to complete the tender process within two months and told the department of engineering to complete the construction work expeditiously within one year.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics