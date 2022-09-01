GST revenue up by 23% in Punjab: Finance minister Cheema

Punjab’s finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said the state has registered a growth of 23% in GST revenue during the current fiscal as compared to the first five months of FY 2021-22.

In his tweet, the finance minister said that the measures taken by the Punjab government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann have proved to be fruitful in plugging the leakages and the increase in revenue has clearly been reflecting in the results.

The minister also shared the figures for the state-wise growth of GST revenues during the month of August.

Punjab registered 17% growth in GST revenue during August and remained ahead of the large states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan in growth rate.

Meanwhile, reiterating the commitment to put the state on a rapid growth rate track to meet the targets fixed in the budget for FY 2022-23, Cheema said that CM Mann-led state government has been putting in every effort to increase the revenue of the state whereas the previous Congress government remained dependent merely on the GST compensation being provided by the Centre.