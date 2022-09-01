GST revenue up by 23% in Punjab: Finance minister Cheema
Punjab’s finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the measures taken by the Punjab government have proved to be fruitful in plugging the leakages and the increase in revenue has clearly been reflecting in the results
Punjab’s finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said the state has registered a growth of 23% in GST revenue during the current fiscal as compared to the first five months of FY 2021-22.
In his tweet, the finance minister said that the measures taken by the Punjab government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann have proved to be fruitful in plugging the leakages and the increase in revenue has clearly been reflecting in the results.
The minister also shared the figures for the state-wise growth of GST revenues during the month of August.
Punjab registered 17% growth in GST revenue during August and remained ahead of the large states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan in growth rate.
Meanwhile, reiterating the commitment to put the state on a rapid growth rate track to meet the targets fixed in the budget for FY 2022-23, Cheema said that CM Mann-led state government has been putting in every effort to increase the revenue of the state whereas the previous Congress government remained dependent merely on the GST compensation being provided by the Centre.
-
UP govt depts yet to screen 50+ age group employees for compulsory retirement
LUCKNOW UP government's exercise to bring about an improvement in the working of various departments has apparently fallen prey to apathy yet again. None of its departments have so far screened employees/officers in the 50-year plus age group category for compulsory retirement. The state government had asked its departments to screen employees/officers for compulsory retirement by July 31, and submit a report, by August 15, 2022.
-
NASA’s deep space image is now a malware carrier
Mumbai NASA unveiled the deepest infrared photo of the universe to date, captured through their legendary James Webb Space Telescope in July this year. Recently, cybersecurity research firm Securonix uncovered a new phishing campaign, where the picture was being used to slip a previously unknown malware into the target devices. A 'payload' is the technical term for the malicious code that a file drops into the target device.
-
Repeated abuse by in-laws, husband claim’s woman’s life
Thane A 30-year-old woman, an arts graduate, allegedly died after Pooja, a resident of Malad's in-laws and 35-year-old husband repeatedly mentally and physically abused her for 10 months. One such brutal attack on July 14 cost her life. The couple, Pooja Mishra and Vishal Mishra got married in September 2021. A resident of Malad, Pooja was looking for a prospective match for several years. The family had saved money for her wedding.
-
Don’t fear dwarf disease, but avoid spraying unnecessarily: PAU to paddy growers
Punjab Agricultural University vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the paddy growers not to be afraid of the dwarf disease which has appeared for the first time in the state due to Southern Rice Black Streaked Dwarf Virus (SRBSDV). The dwarf disease has appeared more in early transplanted rice than that sown after June 25, SuriU's principal entomologist KS Suri added. Farmers should not worry at all as the healthy plants won't turn dwarf now, he added.
-
Youngsters shoot private videos of women from window gaps, busted
Mumbai: Three persons were arrested for allegedly shooting nude and semi-nude videos of women on their mobile phones. Based on the analysis of the videos, police suspect that they were shot from gaps in windows, and even cracks on doors. The arrested accused are identified as Satish Dhanved Harijan, 26, Sarvanan Tangraj Harijan, 23, and Stephen Raj Murgesh Nada, 21.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics