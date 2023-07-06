Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF jawan of Haryana dies by suicide in Samba

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jul 06, 2023 10:40 PM IST

A BSF guard allegedly died by suicide at a post along the India-Pakistan border in Samba district. The deceased was identified as a 33-year-old constable.

A guard of the Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly died by suicide at a forward post along the India-Pakistan International Border in Samba district on Thursday, said officials.

An officer said an inquest proceeding under Section 174 CrPC has been initiated.
The deceased was identified as a 33-year-old constable of Haryana.

“He was posted with 161 battalion of the BSF and was on duty at Chilyari outpost in Samba sector. The jawan allegedly shot himself with his service weapon,” said a police officer.

The body was shifted to Samba district hospital for post-mortem, he added.

