Guest Column | Birdies or bogeys, bonhomie always

Twenty one teams, 378 players, scores of expert support staff , hundreds of abuzz spectators and impeccable sportsmanship made the fourth edition of the iconic Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) a roaring success. There were apprehensions expressed when CGL was introduced during 2022. Doubts about its inclusiveness, format and conduct as a mega sporting event at the hither to fore closed loop Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) were surmounted with elan by successive management committees of the CGC ably guided and spearheaded by Brandon de Souza and his team. “How did it happen?” When asked by me, a visibly slimmer Brandon who lost 21kg since the last edition had this to say in his inimical style, “Chandigarh is a dream venue for an event of this scale. The reason is that I’m slimmer and smarter trying to match the swaggy golfers of this beautiful city .”

The tournament commenced on September 26 after Gulab Chand Kataria, Punjab governor and UT administrator, stroked the ball with his putter. Capt Mohanbir (Bunny), the captain of the course, deserves kudos for the excellent playing conditions with Gursimrat Jawandha-the tournament director ensuring seamless conduct. Golf fever not only gripped the teams but the caddies who postponed their domestic visits back home at hinterland to guide, mentor and act as buddies besides of course getting prosperous in the bargain. Business at the golf pro shops spiked and some attributed a marginal rise in Sensex to CGL!

Performances were on expected line with the established sharpshooters leading from the front. Kulwant Kaur , part of team “Seven Iron”, seen donning “Hunting Hawks” team jersey during the latter’s matches, was questioned on her leanings to which she replied, “My spirit remains steadfast with Seven Iron and the heart is with my husband Kulwaran who plays for Hunting Hawks.” Some fresh finds who made a statement included Adil Bir, Sohal, Naunihal, Ranjeev and Khorana.

Second & third chukkers

Last year’s baby team and table trailers Seven Iron made a strong comeback by forging their way in the Super 12 with never say die contests. Comets, Moksha, Samurai, Gladiators, Panthers, Captains and Pirates moved up too. Hunting Hawks topped the list along with Mulligans, Sultans and Aces as the Cream 4 in quarterfinals and after a hard fought pre-quarterfinal , it was getting tough for the battle to top.

Captains edged out Hawks with Harry and Randeep leading from the front. Sultans spearheaded by Dilsher made a comeback to trounce last year’s joint champions Panthers despite a flawless season by captain and owner Simar . Comets were run over by Aces who had Varun, Birender, Mivaan firing on all cylinders and Mulligans having a field day against the Samurai with Angad and Himmat leading the fray.

Fourth chukker

Semis witnessed a see-saw battle between Mulligans and Sultans with the latter prevailing, thanks to concerted effort by Angad, Bismad, Gauhar, Jaskeerat, Amarinder and SJ. Sultans can now look to CGL 2026 despite a fight yet again by Dilsher , Lehal, Mangat and Cheema. The other match saw Aces steamrolling last year’s champions Captain’s for the better part of the match, the latter did salvage the situation before going down. Mivaan, Benny, Guri, Jaskirat, Rupi, Teji and Akki fired bulls eye for Aces. However, heroics by Harry, Amar and Saurabh went in vain.

The last chukker

As expected the finals between The Mulligans and Punjab Aces went to the wire. After Birender and Mivaan put the singles in their lap. Amrinder, Jaskeerat, Sultan and Harjeet made a wrap of their matches with easy wins. Teji and Akki of Aces fought back to square up. It was Rupinder and Jaskirat of Aces whose win on the 17th set up a play-off. Aces fielded Mivaan and Barinder against Himmat and Angad from Mulligans. After a tense play-off with no result on the first , Himmat carded a birdie on the second and took his team one up. Third was halved , crowning The Mulligans as champions of CGL 2025!

All matches were keenly contested. Though Mulligans won the trophy, it was undoubtedly the sport of golf emerging as the winner. Natwar Goyal, lead sponsor and chief strategist of his team, was asked as to what attracted him to the sport. He was candid, “I run a pharma unit where a perfect mix of salts makes a life saving drug. Similarly, golf combines physical capacity, mental toughness and brotherhood in the lap of nature, making it a perfect potion for health and happiness.”avnishrms59@gmail.com

(The writer is a participant at CGL 2025)