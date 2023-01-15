Random Forays: Fads and fashions are hoodwinkers

The all pervasive gullibility of humankind is a trait that could endear us to extraterrestrials one day, should they actually show up. We are forever willing and able to be hoodwinked by new fads and newer fashions. If the neighbour purchases an electronic device with an aromatic aura, for instance, then I must have it too!

There is an inherent craving in most of us for being part of the ‘latest’ bandwagon, and we care two hoots about the possibility of the new trend eventually proving to be short-lived.

The fear of missing out or FOMO is a term so hackneyed already that I am loath to use it here, but am doing so in order to get the message across. The fact is that gullible youngsters tend to pick up habits, mores, fads and pastimes much quicker than hardened veterans. They follow the trend, step on the gas and ride the wave, only to be tossed about and hurled onto terra firma in unparliamentary fashion, once things start to go wrong. Fads like drinking binges are not for small town boys and girls with shallow pockets. Yet the FOMO factor makes them pliable to the urges of their ‘with it’ peers and they take the plunge.

Hitesh, a youngster from the periphery of New Delhi, began hobnobbing with a pack of guys who can easily be described as brats — with access to fast cars, liquor and drugs. The innocent young Hitesh, a college topper with a bright future ahead of him, tumbled headlong into the world of alcoholism and illegal activities and ended up behind the bars, along with the rest of the crop.

Alcohol is not just a fad, it can be a killer, and youngsters have to realise the need to temper and balance their tryst with it.

Not all fads are as fraught with risk as is hanging out with the wrong company. But sometimes even seemingly innocent lures can prove costly. Passing fads like selfie sticks, psychedelic shoes, boat-shaped ponchos might cause a dent in the budget and then pass into oblivion. ‘Keeping up with the Joneses’ is not easy after all, especially when a pair of sneakers costs thousands, as do torn jeans! I am trying to imagine what will happen to all the torn jeans that people have bought, the moment their time is up!

Being a part of society does involve certain additional efforts and expenditure to simply keep up the façade of ‘belonging’ to the crowd, but many individuals tend to go too far. What the young have to realise is that fashion sense is a temporary signature while personality marks true presence before the world.

Healthy trends that tend to add value to society are also in evidence these days. I am all for the coffee house culture as opposed to the bar culture. Coffee and conversations can be stimulating and rejuvenating. Winding down over a drink in the evening is also needed at times, but coffee is a superior stimulant in my view!

Family games have also multiplied of late. Bananagram and Psych are examples. They have added laughter and cheer to our home in many ways and we are delighted to be a part of the wave that they have generated. Karaoke clubs have sprung up everywhere too, thereby providing a musical tilt to many friendships.

The trick, I guess, is to remain grounded at all times, even if kite-flying is the way to go, off and on!

vivek.atray@gmail.com