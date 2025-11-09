Guest Column | Financial stability: A worthwhile aim

I once read on social media that one shouldn’t exactly aim for financial abundance to avail pompous luxury, but to be prepared for emergency and to not feel guilty upon occasional indulgences. The message immediately hit home as I have never been keen on top brands/high-end products, but I do enjoy pampering myself and my loved ones once in while through a gift/ trip/gastronomical treat(s). I don’t join the rat race or take to meaningless shopping sprees, but the freedom to purchase commodities plus infrequent feel-goods is worthwhile, for sure. Avoid lavish displays, even though it can be tempting to boastfully exhibit resources and purchasing capacity. (Stock)

Along similar lines, a revered chairperson in a faculty development training program once validly highlighted, in the context of a participant’s praises for the people managing hand to mouth, “Let’s not glorify poverty”. Undoubtedly, while people with meagre resources indeed struggle a lot, but by all means, why remain stuck and/or pass on that struggle to coming generations? To put it simply, we can’t (shouldn’t) “not want stable and compounding income(s)”. To live a wholesome life, worldly success won’t necessarily come in the way of spiritual growth. One can let them both grow hand-in-hand and side-by-side.

Additionally, we sometimes hold people’s riches against them, let’s learn to realise that they would have put in sincere calculated efforts. And that they have mastered certain practical aspects of life. In fact, let’s endeavour to pick up pointers from them. And, till a chance presents itself for such an interaction, let’s take a peek at some general suggestions as a reminder.

Save

Even early in career, aim to save. This would be good if done at the rate of twenty percent of total finances generated. Before embarking on creating a budget put the savings aside, and then plan the expenses.

Upgrade

Whatever the profession, assess the areas of life that certainly require an upgrade. This is to be done on the basis of need and a minimalist attitude, and not flaunting/ hollow showcasing of money. That brings us to the next suggestion. Avoid display, even though it can be tempting to publicly and boastfully exhibit the improved resources and purchasing capacity. Resist it. Stay humble and thankful.

Don’t rely only on the bank account credit interests. Explore other options, available in big numbers now, intelligently. This has to be done keeping in mind certain end goals, present investing calibre, time and dependability of the agency invested with.

Don’t put all the eggs in one basket

It’s advisable to put varying amounts of money in varying investing instruments. The rationale behind this is that even if any lacunae were left unaddressed at one place, or if, perish the thought, the money was to go down the drain for any reason, major chunks of the hard-earned rupees would still be safe.

Ensure that there’s no ‘fear of success’. This anxiety can take hold when one gets scared of the increased expectations, responsibilities, and (sometimes) unwanted attention that comes with success. Recognise and let go of these fears. We are meant for enriched, abundant and full lives replete with breathtaking experiences, not constrained existence.

A colleague had once requested for a workshop on financial literacy for the employees at our workplace. Very applaudable knowledge- quest by her. I’ll go on to add that it’s a primary life skill and must be taken up at school and college levels, too. While money definitely can’t buy all the happiness plus peace of mind, at least we shouldn’t deny the essentials, comforts and joys it can bring! Let us start, effectively and timely.

reemaban@gmail.com

(The author is an assistant professor of psychology at Rajiv Gandhi Government College, Saha)