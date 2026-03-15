Guest column | Finding stillness on the Island of Fragrance

In a city celebrated for its geometry and precision, there exists a corner that refuses to be measured in straight lines. The Island of Fragrance in Chandigarh is not merely a garden tucked into the symmetry of the city. It is a pause button in a city that otherwise moves with disciplined rhythm. Spread across a gentle mound near the Hibiscus Garden in Sector 36, the Island of Fragrance rises like a green whisper amid concrete conversations.

Designed as part of Le Corbusier’s master plan, Chandigarh is often described through its sectors, its roundabouts, its architectural modernism. But the Island of Fragrance tells a softer story. Spread across a gentle mound near the Hibiscus Garden in Sector 36, it rises like a green whisper amid concrete conversations. You do not enter it so much as drift into it.

As children, we never called it by its official name. For us, it was the hill garden. Summer evenings meant cycling furiously down wide sector roads, racing friends to claim the highest patch of grass before dusk settled in. The scent of raat ki rani and motia would announce our arrival long before the flowers came into view. The air here was different — heavy with sweetness, yet light enough to carry laughter across slopes.

In spring, the garden seemed to exhale colour. Petals blushed under the north Indian sun, and the breeze carried mingled notes of jasmine and champa. Couples found corners beneath flowering shrubs; elderly walkers traced familiar paths with hands clasped behind their backs; toddlers rolled down the grass despite anxious warnings. No one seemed hurried. The fragrance demanded patience — you had to stand still to truly notice it.

There was something democratic about the space. Unlike manicured lawns that silently prohibit touch, the Island of Fragrance invited you to sit, to lie down, to belong. College students rehearsed theatre lines under trees, families unpacked steel tiffins during winter picnics, and photographers waited for golden hour to drape the mound in honeyed light. It was a shared inheritance, open and unassuming. Monsoon transformed it yet again. The earth darkened, releasing that first intoxicating petrichor. The flowers seemed brighter against brooding skies, and the slopes turned slippery with delight. We would return home with mud-streaked clothes and stories exaggerated beyond recognition.

Years later, when work and worry replaced bicycles and bell-bottoms, I returned to the Island one quiet morning. The city had grown taller, busier. Cafés buzzed, traffic thickened, ambitions sharpened. Yet here, time lingered. The same fragrance — faint but faithful — floated on the breeze. It was as if the garden had been patiently holding our childhood in trust.

In an era when urban spaces are increasingly transactional, the Island of Fragrance remains gloriously purposeless. You do not go there to achieve anything. You go to remember — that cities, like people, need softness; that progress can coexist with poetry; that sometimes the most profound architecture is not concrete, but scent carried gently through the air.

And so, every time I pass through Sector 36, I slow down. Because on that modest mound in Chandigarh, memory still blooms — fragrant, resilient and beautifully unplanned.

vivekgulati1971@gmail.com

(The writer is a freelance contributor)