Guest Column| Harvest rainwater to save Punjab’s groundwater

The Green Revolution of the 1960s transformed Punjab into India’s food bowl, but at a high environmental cost. The widespread cultivation of high-yielding rice and wheat led to unsustainable dependence on groundwater. Over decades, unchecked extraction caused the water table to plunge nearly 30 metres, according to the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB). Farmers now drill deeper, pushing up irrigation costs, degrading soil, and reducing both yields and incomes. Groundwater could plunge to 100 metres by 2029 and beyond 300 metres by 2039. Urban areas, now increasingly reliant on groundwater for municipal needs, may soon face the same shortages already burdening rural Punjab. (HT file)

At present, Punjab extracts 165% of its annual groundwater availability, far exceeding the national safe limit of 100%. Over the past five years, the water levels are falling by 16 centimetres annually, and 115 of the state’s 153 blocks are classified as overexploited. In 2023-24 alone, Punjab withdrew 28.95 billion cubic metres (BCM) of groundwater, creating an 11.32 BCM deficit. Nearly 90% of this water goes to irrigation, with rice and wheat consuming 85%. Producing 1kg of rice can require up to 5,000 litres of water. Free electricity for agriculture further discourages conservation.

If this trend continues, the CGWB warns that groundwater could plunge to 100 metres by 2029 and beyond 300 metres by 2039. Urban areas, now increasingly reliant on groundwater for municipal needs, may soon face the same shortages already burdening rural Punjab.

Rain to the rescue

The solution to this looming crisis, rainwater, is freely falling from the sky. Rainwater harvesting offers a simple, cost-effective way to recharge aquifers, reduce irrigation expenses, and curb dependence on groundwater. Yet much of the monsoon rain currently runs off or floods low-lying areas. Capturing even a portion could narrow the alarming recharge-extraction gap.

Recognising this, Punjab’s water resources department has proposed 3,960 recharge structures: 2,777 recharge pits, 361 check dams, 292 new ponds, 135 tail-end recharge schemes, 104 village pond canal-link projects, and 44 dedicated rainwater harvesting units. In the past two years, the state has revived 909 watercourses (700km) and restored 73 abandoned canals (414km). In January 2025, the Sirhind Canal’s capacity was expanded, allowing Punjab to draw an additional 1.5 million acre-feet (MAF) of water from the Bhakra system.

Rainwater harvesting can be adopted in schools, homes, offices, and hospitals using rooftop collection systems. In villages, structures like check dams, recharge pits, and percolation tanks offer immense potential. Renovating Punjab’s 12,000 village ponds alone could reduce the groundwater table’s annual decline by 6cm. Installing drip irrigation on just 1% of the wheat-growing area (about 35,000 hectares) could save another 3cm of groundwater each year.

This is not a new idea. Rainwater harvesting is an ancient, proven, low-cost practice. Rooftop tanks on public buildings, gurudwaras, bus stands, panchayat offices, can collectively store vast quantities. In rural areas, capturing seasonal runoff can recharge aquifers and build reserves for dry periods.

Untapped potential

The potential is staggering. A household with a 50m² rooftop in Punjab, receiving 650mm of rainfall annually, could collect up to 19,500 litres a year (at 60% collection efficiency), enough to meet the drinking water needs of a five-member family for an entire year.

At the community level, a village with 1,400 people needs around 7.665 million litres of water annually for drinking and cooking. Harvesting just half the annual rainfall can meet this demand with only 2.35 hectares of land. Even in drought years with 50% less rain, just 4.7 hectares would suffice. Given that the average Punjab village spans 350 hectares, land availability is not the constraint, awareness and implementation are.

Rainwater harvesting has a historical legacy. Civilisations from the Romans to the Indus Valley understood its value. Punjab once had a thriving tradition of village ponds long before electric pumps altered the rural water culture. Today, blending this traditional wisdom with modern tools like recharge shafts and percolation tanks could revive groundwater levels. Villages such as Kila Raipur and in Moga already offer successful models, where local people restored ponds and revived irrigation. These initiatives must now be replicated and scaled up across the state.

Awareness the key

The benefits are wide-ranging: Reduced pumping costs, flood mitigation, groundwater recharge, increased yields, energy savings, and greater climate resilience.

The key is awareness. Schools, colleges, and panchayats must educate citizens on system design, upkeep, and cost-effectiveness. The government support through subsidies, training, and technical help can accelerate adoption among farmers, families, and industries.

Punjab’s water crisis is largely man-made, but so is the solution. Rainwater harvesting, if adopted at every level, from city rooftops to village fields, can help conserve billions of litres, recharge groundwater, and ease pressure on both farmers and urban water supplies. It can also restore the state’s ecological balance.

Punjab once led India’s Green Revolution. Now it has the chance to lead the Rainwater Revolution, one that protects every drop gifted freely by the skies. sekhon_apd@yahoo.com

SS Sekhon (HT file)

The writer is a former professor of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Views expressed are personal.