Guest Column | Mall, model and the myth of control

The sound of demolition at Elante, Chandigarh’s shimmering symbol of commercial ambition, feels strangely poetic. Dust rising from glass and concrete is not an unfamiliar sight in Indian cities, yet in Chandigarh it carries a different weight. Here the grid, the sectors and the master plan have long defined its identity as a “model” city. Now, in the midst of this order, something is being undone. Elante’s collapse is not simply a technical violation; it exposes a mindset that treats deviation as transgression rather than transformation. (HT File Photo)

The fall of a mall might appear local, but in Chandigarh it becomes a metaphor. It asks a deeper question: can a city built on the premise of control absorb the disorder of its own evolution?

The blueprint mindset: Discipline as destiny

Chandigarh was never merely a city; it was a manifesto in built form, an argument for logic over chaos. For decades, Corbusier’s grid and proportions became tools of civic identity. Yet idealism can harden into rigidity. A plan becomes a prison when it no longer allows adaptation.

Here lies the paradox. The precision that once made Chandigarh unique now makes it fragile. Elante’s collapse is not simply a technical violation; it exposes a mindset that treats deviation as transgression rather than transformation.

Cities with similar legacies have evolved. Urban research supports adaptive planning, where infrastructure allows local modification while retaining systemic coherence. Singapore, for instance, overlays its historic grid with data-driven zoning, adjusting building codes in real time to meet changing urban pressures. The lesson is clear: control and resilience are not the same thing.

From civic modernism to consumer modernity

If Chandigarh began as a city for citizens, Elante marked its shift to a city for consumers. The mall became a climate-controlled commons where teenagers gathered, professionals met clients, and families spent weekends. Aspirational and branded, it functioned as the city’s new public realm.

Elante’s glass façades stood apart from the city’s restrained concrete architecture yet reflected a generational shift. The middle class no longer found identity in restraint but in visibility.

Other cities have managed this transition more flexibly. Nagpur promotes compact urban form for efficient growth, while Ahmedabad uses transferable development rights to balance land use with preservation. Bengaluru’s “living streets” pilot reclaims public space without halting commercial vibrancy. Growth, commerce, and identity can coexist when guided by adaptive regulation, flexible infrastructure, and long-term civic dialogue.

Governance as aesthetic

Chandigarh’s governance still behaves like a curator guarding an artefact instead of a steward nurturing a living organism. Regulation focuses on appearance rather than imagination. The demolition of non-compliant structures reflects the belief that growth must not disturb the city’s image.

Globally, flexibility has proven powerful. Rotterdam turned its water plazas into civic assets. Seoul converted an elevated highway into the Cheonggyecheon Stream, reclaiming infrastructure for people. These examples show that effective governance values purpose and adaptability over the illusion of perfect control.

Chandigarh could adopt adaptive zoning, participatory review of deviations and digital modelling for dynamic management. Regular audits of structural integrity and incentive-based redevelopment schemes could balance safety with innovation. It also needs interdepartmental collaboration so that architecture, planning, and engineering function as allies, not silos. Until governance matures from policing to visioning, the city will remain a beautifully ageing sketch: perfect on paper, brittle in reality.

The partial demolition of Elante is not only about a broken rule; it is about what the rule could no longer contain. The blueprint, once revolutionary, is showing its age. That is not failure but evolution.

Cracks are how cities breathe. Chandigarh must learn to bend, not break. Control may have built this city, but only adaptability will allow it to live.

aashna.gakhar@gmail.com

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based architect & interior designer)