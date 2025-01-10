Guest Column| New framework to address Punjab, Panth’s challenges

Seen through the prism of a phenomenon described as VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous), Punjab and the Sikh community are at a crossroads. While recent events highlight specific issues, the core problems stem from structural and policy approaches, requiring a broader assessment beyond individual personalities. The Sikh ideals of selfless service, standing up for a righteous cause which then translates into warrior spirit, and ‘Sarbat da bhala (welfare of all)’ resonate globally. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The land of five rivers holds historical, agricultural and geopolitical significance. Beyond its physical characteristics, it is the birthplace of Guru Nanak, whose universal philosophy, as enshrined in Guru Granth Sahib influences life in Punjab and the Sikh community worldwide. The Sikh ideals of selfless service, standing up for a righteous cause which then translates into warrior spirit, and ‘Sarbat da bhala (welfare of all)’ resonate globally.

Departure from Guru Nanak’s ethos within the community leading to the correctional effort under the banner of the Singh Sabha movement of the 1920s, along with bearing the brunt of British colonial rule and the traumatic Partition of 1947, gave birth to genuine Sikh concerns and aspirations, which remain unaddressed, till date.

Politics and the Panth

Starting off as an offshoot of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the Shiromani Akali Dal later transitioned into electoral politics, with the fundamental purpose of safeguarding the Panthic and Punjab interests. The Akali Dal built itself up as a platform to address these concerns and aspirations. But, over years, the party deviated from its original ideals of selfless service and fundamental commitment to Sikh interests, weakening its position as a repository of the Panth.

The blending of vote-based politics with Sikh institutions by the Akali Dal has led to significant challenges, namely the dilution of the Sikh concept of Piri-Miri, misuse of Sikh institutions, including Akal Takht and gurdwaras for political gain, and the failure to address Sikh religious concerns and regional socio-economic needs.

A step-motherly attitude towards Punjab by successive central governments and a tunnel-visioned and self-centred Punjabi/Sikh leadership has deepened the crisis. Attempts to address aspirations often result in fierce reactions rather than thoughtful responses from the governments, resulting in unrest.

The way forward

Addressing Punjab’s challenges demands a nuanced approach that respects its unique civilizational and philosophical context. The border geopolitical relevance, coupled with the universal appeal of Sikh philosophy, requires careful handling of its socio-political issues.

To ensure Punjab and Sikh concerns are addressed independently of local politics, a three-pronged approach is called for. One, Punjab requires strong regional representation in Indian legislative bodies. Second, the current churning in the state’s political scene should not be reduced to mere replacements in leadership or floating just another political party. And, thirdly, a comprehensive and introspective dialogue to re-purpose and structure of politics in the region. This process must aim to establish clear guidelines, transparent processes, and well-defined objectives that prioritise the welfare of the people over narrow political ambitions.

A transformative political system must adopt a bottom-up approach, where leadership is cultivated organically through grassroots involvement, rather than being imposed top-down by the influence of wealth and power. Such a model would empower citizens, foster accountability, and ensure that leadership reflects the genuine needs and aspirations of the people.

With this approach, Punjab should work to create a new political framework — one that is visionary, inclusive, and firmly rooted in the Sikh values of justice, equity, and public service. Within this framework, a regional political entity should emerge to address socio-economic concerns while remaining distinct from core religious affairs of the Panth.

Preserve Sikh institutions

Central to the reset in the Panthic politics is the criticality to preserve Sikh institutions. Akal Takht and Sarbat Khalsa must remain free from party politics. These institutions should uphold Miri-Piri principles, promoting universal values and the collective conscience of the Sikh community. A dialogue should start within the Sikh community to chalk out concrete steps towards defining the criteria and process to be adopted to formulate such a representative body that can be entrusted to safeguard the true essence of Akal Takht, which can be upheld only via collective forum of personalities of high moral and religious character, who embody the true spirit of being “Akali” with a track record of selfless service towards the Khalsa Panth.

Equally urgent are the reforms in gurdwara management so that it focuses solely on religious and administrative affairs, avoiding interference from political parties involved in state or national elections. Steps should be taken to create awareness and practice of gurdwara management being run by local representatives (sewadars) evolving from respective sangat, with no affiliation to political parties.

Punjab’s and Sikhs’ challenges require a holistic approach respecting their historical, geopolitical, and philosophical uniqueness. The framework outlined above can be a starting point for the dialogue on structural reforms essential for moving forward. gurpreet1959@gmail.com

The writer is a Sikh intellectual and spokesperson of Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Chandigarh. Views expressed are personal.