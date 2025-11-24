Guest Column| Policy and possibility: Moment to reinvent global capability

India’s global capability centre (GCC) story represents one of the most significant transformations of the past two decades. What began as a cost-arbitrage model has matured into a high-value engine of innovation and strategy. Today, India hosts over 1,700 GCCs employing nearly two million professionals. These centres are designing products, running global operations, and shaping corporate strategies for Fortune 500 firms and mid-sized global enterprises. By 2030, the sector is projected to contribute over $110 billion to India’s economy, a testimony to its scale and scope. The government’s emphasis on AI, semiconductors, green energy, and deep-tech complements the evolving mandate of global capability centres, which are increasingly handling advanced work in cloud, data engineering, cybersecurity, and R&D.

The success of GCCs is the result of deliberate policy action. Over the last decade, the Government of India has built the rails on which this growth story runs. Initiatives like Digital India created world-class digital infrastructure; Startup India ignited entrepreneurial energy; and India Stack offered digital public goods such as Aadhar, UPI, and ONDC that solved domestic challenges and became models for the world. Regulatory reforms have streamlined taxation and compliance, moving India from a “permission-driven” environment to a “partnership-oriented” one. The cumulative effect has been predictability for investors and credibility and trust for India as a hub for global operations.

This transformation is also aligned with India’s broader positioning as the “talent capital of the world.” The government’s emphasis on AI, semiconductors, green energy, and deep-tech complements the evolving mandate of GCCs, which are increasingly handling advanced work in cloud, data engineering, cybersecurity, and R&D. The ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY), in particular, has acted as an enabler rather than a regulator, co-creating the data protection framework, shaping India’s AI strategy, and supporting semiconductor and supercomputing missions. The finance department has provided predictability through tax reforms and simplification of compliances. This approach has reassured global boards that India offers not only cost efficiency but also a trusted, policy-backed environment for strategic work.

Industry and associations such as NASSCOM and CII have complemented this by developing talent pipelines, creating research-driven insights, and advocating for regulatory clarity.

The momentum is now spreading beyond the metros. States like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra are competing with progressive policies, while Tier-2 cities such as Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar, Indore, and Chandigarh are emerging as new hubs.

These cities offer lower costs, access to fresh talent pools, and an opportunity to decentralise growth. This dispersion of opportunity is as important as the overall scale as it not only strengthens local economies but also widens the talent base.

Policy imperatives

Looking at the global opportunities, the next phase of growth must focus on four policy imperatives:

*Skilling for the future: AI, cybersecurity, and climate tech will be the arenas of competition. Policy must drive agile, industry-linked skilling programmes; ensuring academia aligns with the evolving demands of global enterprises.

*Infrastructure beyond metros: Reliable power, transport, and high-speed digital networks in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities will be critical to sustaining inclusive growth.

*Regulatory clarity: Investors value predictability. Clarity on taxation, data flows, ESG norms, and compliance must remain a priority so that India continues to be the preferred global destination.

*Incentivising R&D: The most strategic work is in product design, sustainability solutions, and frontier innovation must be located in India to derive its real value.

Targeted fiscal and policy incentives can accelerate this shift.

Artificial intelligence deserves special attention. As a general-purpose technology, AI will reshape business models, labour markets, and even global governance norms. India has the opportunity and the responsibility to ensure that AI development is ethical, inclusive, and transparent. GCCs can be instrumental in building not only AI products but also governance frameworks that become global benchmarks.

Hub of ideas, innovations

Equally critical is the need to reposition India’s global narrative. The country must move beyond the legacy label of “back office of the world”. Today’s India is the “brain office of the world”; a hub where ideas are conceived, innovations are nurtured, and solutions are engineered for global markets. Changing geopolitics from supply chain diversification to technology sovereignty debates presents unique opening. This rebranding effort, therefore, must go beyond the US and Europe to ASEAN, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East regions that will be major growth frontiers in the coming decade.

The GCC story is, therefore, more than a corporate success story. It is a national economic strategy, one that creates high-quality jobs, drives technology adoption, and strengthens India’s position in global value chains. It is also a story of collaborative federalism, with central and state governments, industry bodies, academia, and startups working in concert.

This collaborative model is India’s true competitive advantage and must be preserved and deepened.

The next decade offers India an unparalleled opportunity to shape global capability building. With the right skilling, infrastructure, regulatory, and R&D focus, GCCs can power India’s transition from a participant to a leader in the global innovation economy. The foundation has been laid. The challenge now is to scale with speed, sustain trust, and expand the India story across geographies. If executed well, India’s GCC journey could become one of the defining economic narratives of the 21st century.

Jyoti Arora. (HT file)

The author is a 1987-batch IAS officer, who retired from Government of India. Views expressed are personal.