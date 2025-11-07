Guest Column| Punjab’s migration crisis demands policy rethink

Punjab’s tryst with migration began in tragedy. The Partition of 1947 dislocated millions, tearing apart families, communities, and livelihoods. The subsequent reorganisation of states in 1966 and 1971, which reduced Punjab’s territory and resource base, deepened a sense of marginalisation. The pursuit of prosperity — first through agricultural success and later through education and trade abroad — became embedded in Punjab’s socio-economic fabric. By the 1970s, migration had evolved from an economic choice into a social aspiration, especially in the Doaba region, where overseas education or employment symbolised upward mobility. Aeroplanes dot the rooftops of Doaba region, where overseas education or employment symbolises upward mobility. (HT file photo)

Over the next decades, migration became a defining feature of Punjab’s society. The economic turbulence of the 1970s, the rise of Naxalism, and the violence of the 1980s made many families view emigration as both protection and progress. Political leaders themselves sent their children abroad, signalling waning faith in the state’s future. The reforms of the 1990s brought new opportunities elsewhere in India, but Punjab lagged behind. Migration thus became both an avenue for advancement and an escape from stagnation. The present wave of migration, particularly among the educated youth, reflects the cumulative impact of economic decline, governance failure, and social disillusionment.

Survival strategy

Punjab’s once-booming agrarian economy has lost its vitality. The Green Revolution plateaued decades ago, leaving behind depleted soils, falling water tables, and shrinking farm incomes. With manufacturing weak and services underdeveloped, non-farm employment remains scarce. Universities and technical institutions, once among northern India’s best, now struggle with poor quality, outdated curricula, and inadequate faculty support. A generation of young Punjabis thus finds itself educated but unemployable — driven abroad not by ambition alone, but by necessity.

Years of politicisation, corruption, and administrative apathy have eroded public trust and weakened governance. Merit and accountability have given way to networks of patronage and political favoritism. The rise of gangsterism, drug addiction, and police-criminal nexuses has deepened insecurity. What prevails is not real peace but what sociologists term negative peace — the absence of open conflict but the persistence of fear, frustration, and moral decay.

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of Punjab’s migration story is its normalisation. What began as a search for opportunity has become a cultural expectation. The ability to send a child abroad is now seen as a family achievement, a marker of social standing, and a hedge against uncertainty. Migration is no longer viewed as a symptom of failure, but as a rational strategy for survival. This mindset has hollowed out entire villages, leaving behind aging populations and an economy increasingly dependent on remittances.

Missing research

Despite the magnitude of the crisis, Punjab lacks any systematic, evidence-based research or coherent policy framework to understand and manage migration. Existing studies are scattered, anecdotal, and fragmented, failing to capture the economic, demographic, and psychological dimensions of the problem. No institution, state or national, has conducted a comprehensive, long-term analysis of why migration has accelerated or how it can be constructively managed. Without credible data and insight, policy remains reactive and piecemeal, reinforcing public cynicism and perceptions of neglect.

The recent diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, home to a large Punjabi diaspora, have disrupted visa processes and created uncertainty for thousands of students and families. Many face delays, legal insecurity, and financial distress as bilateral relations sour. Simultaneously, mass deportations and border detentions of Indian migrants, particularly young Punjabis, have surged in the US and Europe. Many fall prey to traffickers or unscrupulous travel agents after spending their families’ life savings. These developments have shattered the long-held belief that going abroad guarantees prosperity.

They highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive migration management framework that combines pre-departure counselling, legal literacy, and ethical recruitment with international coordination. Punjab’s youth must be equipped not only with employable skills but also with the knowledge and support systems to navigate complex global migration regimes. Without this, the dream of migration will continue to turn into a nightmare for many families.

Economic, social cost

Demographically, Punjab faces a shrinking youth base, undermining its productive potential. Economically, while remittances sustain consumption, they rarely translate into productive investment. The real estate boom and conspicuous spending fuelled by remittances create an illusion of prosperity rather than genuine development. Socially, migration has fragmented families, eroded community bonds, and fostered psychological alienation. Success is increasingly measured not in local achievement but in foreign residency.

These trends continue largely unchecked, with limited response from state or central governments. The absence of strategies to retain and cultivate human capital allows Punjab’s most capable citizens to leave, draining its long-term potential. Unless policy shifts from managing outflow to creating opportunity at home, Punjab risks becoming a society of dependents rather than producers.

This exodus, however, need not be irreversible. Punjab’s global diaspora remains a powerful, untapped resource. A well-conceived migration and diaspora strategy can transform brain drain into brain gain, turning global Punjabi networks into engines for renewal. The state must move beyond emotional appeals to structured institutional engagement.

Creating a statutory Punjab migration and diaspora commission by strengthening the existing NRI commission could be the first step. Such a body should collect reliable data, coordinate partnerships, and channel diaspora investment into education, healthcare, and industry. A return to roots programme could encourage skilled professionals abroad to contribute through business ventures, research collaborations, or mentorship, much like China’s Thousand Talents Plan or South Korea’s Brain Korea 21.

Education and skill development must form the second pillar of renewal. Punjab’s universities need urgent modernisation, curriculum redesign, and stronger industry linkages. Collaborations between institutions such as Punjab Agricultural University, Guru Nanak Dev University, and global universities could expose students to international standards without forcing them to emigrate. Skill missions tied to local industries — agro-processing, renewable energy, and IT — could anchor young talent within the state.

Diversification and governance

Economic diversification is equally critical. Punjab must move beyond agrarian dependence by developing high-value industries and service hubs. Special development zones, supported by diaspora capital, can create jobs and innovation ecosystems. Transparent governance, digital accountability, and ease of doing business are essential to sustain these initiatives. Governance reform rooted in merit and transparency can rebuild trust and attract both citizens and investors back to Punjab’s future.

Finally, migration must be addressed at a cultural and psychological level. A renewed sense of pride in Punjab’s heritage, language, and contribution to India’s development can counter the belief that success lies only abroad. Public campaigns and educational initiatives should celebrate those who choose to stay, serve, and build within the state. Migration must once again become a choice, not a compulsion. sureshkumarnangia@gmail.com

Suresh Kumar. (HT Photo)

The writer is a retired Punjab-cadre IAS officer. Views expressed are personal.