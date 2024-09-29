Guest Column: Reinventing traditional festivals in modern times

My elder daughter texted me at the usual time we’ve set for her call from the US: “Going to a friend’s house for Ganpati Puja. Will call you later.” Most festivals today have reinvented themselves, blending tradition with the realities of modern. (File)

My husband and I exchanged glances, marvelling at how much she had changed. This was the same little girl who used to refuse to come downstairs for the family Diwali Puja!

That same evening, we visited our neighbours, who had brought “Bappa” home with great fanfare. Having spent most of their lives in Mumbai, they had moved to the city after retiring. As we chatted about the increasing trend of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in North India and Diwali in South India — festivals that, a few decades ago, weren’t so widespread in these regions — we realised how much these traditions have adapted to shifting social dynamics. Most festivals today have reinvented themselves, blending tradition with the realities of modern life.

The culture within multinational companies has united people from diverse religious, cultural, and even national backgrounds. This blend of cultural exchange extends beyond just workplaces and communities. Festivals, once celebrated in isolated or regional contexts, now bring together people from various backgrounds in a spirit of camaraderie and inclusivity. What was once a personal or community-specific celebration has evolved into a shared experience, encouraging an appreciation of different traditions.

In residential societies, the trend of “living together and celebrating together” has gained momentum. Diwali, Lohri, Eid, Christmas, Halloween, Navratri, Ganpati, Gurpurab, Navroz and even regional festivals like Pongal or Onam are celebrated collectively. Such inclusivity not only fosters unity but also educates others about customs they may not have been familiar with. Ultimately, these celebrations reflect a world more connected and culturally rich.

My younger daughter frequently updates me about the happenings at her college, where students from specific regions or communities pool resources to celebrate their festivals. These events showcase their culture through traditional outfits, songs, dances, and, of course, delicious regional cuisines. Interestingly, the celebrations often carry playful names like Awadh-Magadh, East Fest, West Fest, and Southie Fest, making them both culturally enriching and fun for everyone involved.

One of the prominent reasons for the reinvention and resurgence of traditional festivities is that many traditional rituals, which used to require days or weeks of preparation, are now being condensed to fit busy, modern schedules. For example, long-duration religious fasting has been shortened, and rituals that once took hours are now performed in more concise forms. Such flexibility allows people to maintain their connection with heritage while managing the demands of contemporary life.

However, one downside to these widespread celebrations is the increasing commercialisation. Festivals like Diwali and Christmas have transformed into global retail spectacles, with the sale of gifts, decorations, and festival-related merchandise skyrocketing. This commercialization can sometimes overshadow the deeper spiritual significance, reducing the festivals to mere occasions for gift exchanges. The humorous “soan papdi exchange” memes and reels become trendy as Diwali approaches, poking fun at the repetitive gifting of the traditional sweet.

While the essence of these festivals remains rooted in history, their adaptability demonstrates the fluidity of culture and tradition. Whether through digital innovation, eco-consciousness, or inclusivity, festivals continue to thrive, reinvented for contemporary audiences still sustaining their connection to the past.