Guest Column | Runway repairs, not regional disruption

The air force station at Chandigarh came into existence nearly seven decades ago. Established to provide air support to the armed forces in the northern sector, it soon became one of the most vital operational bases of the Indian Air Force (IAF). In its formative years, the base operated the AN-12—a four-engine transport aircraft that holds a distinguished place in Indian military aviation. Frequent closures of such an important airport dampen traveller confidence. Chandigarh serves not only the tricity but also a vast catchment area across adjoining states. (HT File Photo)

For many years, Chandigarh remained an exclusive IAF base. Until 1970, only military aircraft operated from its runway. However, with growing public demand and political pressure from Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, civil aviation operations were gradually introduced in the 1970s. These flights were initially restricted to Delhi, and to facilitate them, a separate civil enclave was constructed within IAF premises.

Both civil and military aircraft operated jointly, sharing the same runway and air traffic control, which continued to be managed by the IAF. This dual-use model served the region for decades and became a lifeline for travellers from northern states who otherwise had to rely on Delhi airport.

Delayed take-off to global reach

In 2015, the much-awaited international airport was inaugurated by the Prime Minister with great enthusiasm. However, despite the grand launch, international flights did not commence immediately. Behind the delay lay a web of commercial interests and bureaucratic hurdles. Powerful business and hospitality lobbies based in Delhi, fearing loss of clientele, reportedly opposed international flights from Chandigarh. The absence of such operations ensured passengers from the northern region continued to depend on Delhi, much to the advantage of these vested interests.

The judiciary, taking note of the delay, repeatedly questioned the administration for the non-commencement of international operations at an airport built at a cost of ₹1,400 crore. Only after sustained judicial activism and public pressure did the authorities act. In September 2016, the first international flight from Chandigarh took off for Dubai—an event that placed the tricity on the global aviation map and promised new opportunities in trade, tourism, and connectivity.

However, optimism did not last long. The Chandigarh runway, though functional, had a limited length that could not accommodate wide-bodied aircraft for long-distance flights. To address this, a decision was taken to extend the runway from 9,000 to 10,400 feet.

In February 2018, when upgrade work began, the airport was not completely closed. A practical arrangement was implemented—the airfield was handed over to contractors after 4 pm from Monday to Saturday, allowing daytime operations. This ensured minimal disruption while essential work continued.

Shutdowns that undermine progress

Now, once again, Chandigarh airport faces a complete shutdown. Authorities have announced closure from October 26 to November 7, suspending all flight operations for nearly two weeks. The impact will be severe—around 10,000 passengers, including NRIs, tourists, and officials, will be affected. Many will have to divert travel to Delhi, leading to extra time, expense, and inconvenience. Airlines will incur losses, and Chandigarh’s reputation as a reliable aviation hub will take another hit.

Frequent closures of such an important airport dampen traveller confidence. Chandigarh serves not only the tricity but also a vast catchment area across adjoining states. Its closure disrupts not just air travel but the business and tourism ecosystem of the entire northern region.

Balancing safety with continuity

Given the 2018 precedent, when runway work was successfully carried out alongside partial operations, there is no reason why the same approach cannot be followed again.

Air travellers today expect reliability and continuity. The region’s industrial and educational growth demands robust, uninterrupted connectivity. Chandigarh airport can serve as northern India’s aviation hub, but frequent shutdowns erode confidence and discourage airlines from expanding operations.

While safety and upgrades are important, they must be balanced with operational continuity. Authorities should adopt a coordinated model similar to 2018, ensuring essential work progresses without paralysing connectivity. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport stands as a symbol of the region’s progress and aspirations. It must not become synonymous with repeated disruptions. Sensible coordination between the air force, Airports Authority of India, and the civil administration can easily prevent such inconvenience. For thousands of travellers, continuity of service is not merely convenience—it is a necessity.

rajjaswant@yahoo.co.in

(The writer is a retired IAF officer. Views expressed are personal)