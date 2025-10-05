Guest Column: Why Punjab deserves a healing touch from Centre

Punjab today stands at a difficult crossroads. Once celebrated as the breadbasket of India and a symbol of resilience, the state is struggling under the weight of economic stagnation, mounting debt, and historical policy neglect from the past two decades. Beyond fiscal numbers, this is a story of a state whose people have consistently contributed to the nation’s progress in agriculture, defence, and industry but now find themselves seeking acknowledgment and partnership from the Centre. What Punjab needs today is not just a bailout; it needs a healing touch. The situation is not entirely of Punjab’s making. The structural imbalance began decades ago, with the Green Revolution. While Punjab’s farmers fed the nation, the state’s soil and water bore the cost. (HT File)

A state under fiscal strain

Punjab’s fiscal health is in dire condition. The state’s debt-to-GSDP ratio stands at around 47–48%, one of the highest in the country, significantly above the recommended FRBM target of 30–32%. Year after year, a large portion of the budget is consumed by committed expenditure — salaries, pensions, and interest payments — leaving little room for capital investment in infrastructure, education, or innovation.

The situation is not entirely of Punjab’s making. The structural imbalance began decades ago, with the Green Revolution. While Punjab’s farmers fed the nation, the state’s soil and water bore the cost. Policies incentivised intensive wheat–paddy cycles, and procurement systems discouraged diversification. Over time, this created both ecological distress and a fiscal trap: huge subsidies for power and water, coupled with limited revenue expansion.

Punjab is not just another state; it is India’s food bowl. For decades, Punjab’s farmers ensured the country’s food security — sustaining the public distribution system and supporting national reserves. The state’s contribution to the national grain pool has been unmatched.

In the year 2000, Punjab was India’s wealthiest state, leading in per capita income and setting benchmarks for agricultural productivity, infrastructure, and rural prosperity. However, over the last two decades, its relative economic position has steadily declined. Stagnant industrialisation, ecological stress, and fiscal constraints have turned what was once a model of prosperity into a case study of unaddressed structural decline.

For India to remain food secure and economically balanced, Punjab must regain its economic strength. Restoring its status as a prosperous state is not just about nostalgia; it’s about securing the foundations of national resilience.

Historical wrongs that need to be corrected

The Centre must recognise that Punjab’s current crisis is a cumulative outcome of national policies that disproportionately burdened the state:

1) Green Revolution Externalities: Punjab led the national food security mission, but the costs — depleting groundwater, stagnant crop diversification, and exhausted land — were localised.

2) Industrial Flight: The denial of a tax holiday during the 2003–2012 period, unlike hill states, pushed industries towards Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Punjab lost a crucial window to build manufacturing depth.

3)Revenue Imbalance Post-GST: The implementation of GST eroded states’ fiscal autonomy. Punjab, with its small service sector and limited manufacturing base, became heavily dependent on central devolutions and compensation grants.

These are not mere historical footnotes: They are structural constraints that no state government, regardless of party, can undo on its own.

Geopolitical realities demand economic stability

Punjab shares a 550 km international border with Pakistan, India’s most notorious adversary. This makes Punjab strategically indispensable to national security. A fiscally weak border state is not just an economic liability; it is a security vulnerability.

Economic fragility in border districts can create fertile ground for unrest, smuggling, or external influence. It also limits the state’s ability to invest in border infrastructure, employment generation, and social cohesion — all essential to maintaining stability along one of India’s most sensitive frontiers.

History has shown that instability in Punjab has national repercussions. Ensuring economic resilience in such a state is, therefore, not merely a regional imperative — it’s a national security necessity. A stable, prosperous Punjab is a stronger shield for India.

Beyond bailouts: A partnership model

A one-time fiscal package, often dismissed as a “bailout,” must be reframed as a corrective partnership. Much like the central support extended to states like Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, or Jammu & Kashmir at different junctures, Punjab too deserves tailored intervention. This should include:

1) Debt Restructuring: Rationalising high-cost state borrowings and transferring a portion of legacy debt to the Centre.

2) Green Transition Grants: Dedicated funds to support crop diversification, water conservation, and sustainable agriculture — acknowledging Punjab’s ecological service to the nation.

3) Industrial Incentives: Special incentives to revive industrial investment corridors, particularly in border districts, to generate jobs and expand the tax base. The center must give special emphasis on SMEs and Start Ups. Punjab with its vast land and good connectivity can become a hub of innovation.

4) Revenue Compensation Roadmap: Extending GST compensation for structurally disadvantaged states, at least for a defined transition period.

5) Such measures will not only stabilise Punjab’s finances but also help restore its rightful place as a growth engine in North India.

The political vs moral imperative

In today’s polarised political climate, Punjab’s financial plea often gets reduced to partisan exchanges. But the Centre–State relationship should not be transactional. Punjab’s contribution to the idea of India from feeding the nation to defending its borders is immense. Ignoring its distress would be a moral failure, not just a political misstep.

The healing touch that Punjab seeks is not charity. It is recognition, reparation, and renewed partnership. Economic packages, when crafted with empathy and accountability, can help states recover their confidence. Punjab needs precisely that.

A window of opportunity

The next few years offer a critical window. Punjab is already taking steps to reform school education, attract new industries, and digitise governance. But without central collaboration, these efforts will remain fragmented. A cooperative federal model, where the Centre views Punjab not as a liability but as a strategic and economic partner, can turn this moment of crisis into a moment of renewal.

Punjab’s current predicament is a reminder that national prosperity, food security, and border stability rest on shared responsibility. The state’s fiscal wounds are deep, but not irreparable. What is needed is a calibrated, empathetic response from the Central Government, one that blends financial prudence with moral responsibility and strategic foresight.

It is time the Centre extended a healing touch to Punjab, not merely to stabilise its economy, but to restore the pride of the food bowl of India and reaffirm Punjab’s place as a pillar of national strength.

The writer is a communication strategist in governance and media. Views expressed are personal. He can be contacted at adilazmi87@gmail.com