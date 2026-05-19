Guest Column| Why Punjab needs a new governance compact

Few states have shaped India’s strength and stability as much as Punjab. After the trauma of Partition, Punjabis rebuilt their lives through resilience, enterprise, sacrifice, and hard work. Punjab became the engine of India’s agricultural growth, secured its food sovereignty, guarded sensitive borders, and created a dynamic global diaspora. Punjab still possesses enormous strengths: A resilient society, entrepreneurial energy, agricultural expertise, strategic geography, strong community networks, and a globally connected diaspora emotionally and economically invested in the state’s future. (HT file photo)

Yet today, Punjab stands at a deeply consequential crossroads in its modern history. As the state moves toward the 2027 assembly elections, a quiet but unmistakable anxiety is spreading across society. In villages, towns, and cities alike, there is a growing sense that Punjab is losing its strategic direction.

Concerns over drug abuse, organised crime, corruption, unemployment, declining institutional credibility, and weak public administration increasingly dominate everyday conversations. Farmers are uncertain about their future. Businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), feel neglected. Government employees appear demoralised. Most tellingly, large sections of the youth now view migration abroad not simply as an ambition, but as an escape from stagnation at home.

Mirage of political options

The 2022 assembly election reflected deep public disillusionment. Voters decisively rejected the traditional political order, embracing a new model of politics based on honesty, transparency, and reform. The mandate was psychological as much as it was electoral—a clear manifestation of frustration with years of corruption, dynastic politics, institutional drift, and unfulfilled promises.

That verdict carried extraordinary expectations for transparent governance, responsive administration, and a future-oriented Punjab. However, Punjabis today remain as restless as they were before. While governments have changed, the state’s deeper structural problems remain unresolved. Public debt continues to rise. Drug trafficking remains a social crisis, gangster culture and organised crime disturb public life, and institutional trust remains fragile. Welfare delivery may have improved in certain pockets, but the larger administrative system still appears reactive rather than strategic, episodic rather than transformational.

This explains the unusual political uncertainty now visible across the state. Traditional parties continue to struggle with credibility deficits, and the present ruling establishment faces a similar predicament if course corrections are not made in time. Concurrently, the BJP is attempting, for the first time, to establish itself as a serious standalone force in the state. Yet, while intense political mobilisation has begun, Punjab still lacks a convincing narrative for the future. That is the real crisis.

Caught in a bind

For too long, Punjab’s politics has revolved around short-term populism, emotional rhetoric, caste arithmetic, symbolic polarisation, and election-cycle management. Every election cycle promises jobs, industrial revival, clean governance, and prosperity. Yet beneath the slogans, structural weaknesses have only deepened. Punjab’s present condition is the cumulative outcome of delayed reforms, weak long-term planning, ecological neglect, administrative erosion, and repeated political hesitation.

The clearest example is agriculture. Punjab’s farmers played a historic role in feeding the nation, but the agricultural model that once created prosperity is now under stress. Excessive dependence on wheat-paddy cultivation has depleted groundwater reserves, weakened ecological sustainability, and narrowed rural economic resilience. Rising input costs, shrinking landholdings, and declining profitability have intensified pressure on farming families.

Yet, transitioning away from this model remains politically difficult because state procurement continues to provide the only dependable economic security available to lakhs of farmers. Punjab is effectively trapped between an ecologically exhausted old system and an economically uncertain alternative.

At the same time, the state failed to industrialise at the pace achieved by Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, or even neighbouring Haryana. Industrial hubs such as Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Mandi Gobindgarh continue to survive largely on entrepreneurial resilience rather than sustained policy support, infrastructure modernisation, or coherent economic planning.

Youth alienation

No society can remain confident if its younger generation loses faith in its future within that society itself.

The most troubling sign is the growing erosion of hope among Punjab’s youth. Across the state, families are selling land, exhausting savings, and taking heavy loans to send their children abroad because they no longer believe Punjab can provide stable opportunities and a dignified future. Earlier generations migrated for global exposure and economic mobility; increasingly, many now migrate to escape stagnation.

Simultaneously, the persistence of narcotics networks and gangster culture has deepened public insecurity. These are no longer isolated law-and-order concerns. They are symptoms of broader institutional failures, economic distress, social fragmentation, and weakening state authority. Punjab’s strategic location as a sensitive border state adjoining Pakistan makes these vulnerabilities even more serious. A border state confronting economic anxiety, youth alienation, and declining institutional trust cannot afford prolonged drift.

Imperatives for renewal

Punjab needs far more than another election; it needs a new governance compact. The state does not require another cycle of exaggerated promises, competitive populism, or rhetorical politics. What citizens increasingly seek today is seriousness, competence, honesty, stability, and credible long-term direction.

Punjab’s renewal now depends upon three foundational imperatives: Social stability, economic reinvention, and the restoration of institutional trust. This requires decisively confronting contemporary social crises—drug abuse, organised crime, corruption, educational decline, and the normalisation of dishonesty in public life.

To achieve this, the state requires comprehensive action across three critical fronts. First, administrative and security reform must be prioritised. Punjab urgently needs stronger policing, deeper intelligence coordination, decisive action against narcotics networks, and a more transparent, accountable administrative culture. Public systems must become faster, less politicised, more technology-driven, and visibly responsive to citizens.

Second, the agricultural sector requires a carefully managed transition toward diversification. This must be supported by assured markets, food processing, dairy development, high-value crops, water conservation, rural entrepreneurship, and agro-industrial integration, ensuring farmers feel secure rather than uncertain during the shift.

Third, the state must implement a credible strategy for industrial revival and employment generation. Punjab must aggressively attract investment in manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, agri-processing, tourism, sports industries, healthcare, education, and technology-enabled services. Young people need local opportunities substantial enough to restore their confidence in building a life within the state.

Most importantly, Punjab requires political, bureaucratic, and social leadership capable of thinking beyond the next election cycle. Public life cannot remain trapped in permanent campaign mode, while structural problems continue to deepen beneath the surface.

Despite these challenges, Punjab still possesses enormous strengths: A resilient society, entrepreneurial energy, agricultural expertise, strategic geography, strong community networks, and a globally connected diaspora emotionally and economically invested in the state’s future.

Punjab can recover. But recovery will demand honesty about the scale of the crisis, institutional courage to undertake long-delayed reforms, and a willingness to move beyond the politics that contributed to the present drift. The central question before Punjab is no longer simply which political party will win the next election. The larger and more consequential question is whether Punjab’s leadership is finally prepared to rebuild public trust, restore institutional credibility, and give Punjabis a believable sense of the future once again. sureshkumarnangia@gmail.com