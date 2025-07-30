Gujjar youth killing: SDM South invites information, evidence

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Jammu South, inquiry officer into the incident of firing on July 24 Surey Chak resulting in death of a Gujjar youth, has invited information and evidence from any willing person, The identity of individuals providing information or evidence, if desired, shall be kept confidential upon request, the notice assured. (File)

The deceased was identified as Parvez Ahmad alias Bachi, 21, son of Rehmat Ali, a resident of Javed Nagar in Nikki Tawi island.

SDM South has sought relevant information, evidence, or statements concerning the events through a public notice.

”It is hereby notified for the information of the general public that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered by the competent authority vide endorsement No. DMJ/JC/Magistrate Inquiry/1367¬1372 dated July 25” into the circumstances that led to the death of one Parvez Ahmed, alias Bachi, read the notice.

In order to conduct a fair and transparent inquiry, any person having knowledge, information, evidence or any other input related to the incident is hereby requested to come forward and submit the same before the undersigned (SDM Jammu South).

Statements, information or evidence (oral or written) may be submitted in person or in writing to the Inquiry Officer (SDM, Jammu South) in his office during office hours by or before August 4, 2025 (4.30 pm). Information can also be shared at email address (sdmsouthjammu@gmail.com) or at contact number 9484002110.

