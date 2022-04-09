Gunpoint robbery at oil shop in Ludhiana

Three miscreants barged into an oil shop in Kesar Ganj Mandi on Friday evening and robbed ₹40 lakh after holding an employee at gunpoint.

The accused were captured on closed-circuit television cameras in the area.

The victim, Ajmail, said the robbers turned up at the spot, brandished a weapon at him and asked for the keys of the locker. When he resisted, the accused allegedly thrashed him and snatched the keys from him.

They then fled with cash kept in the locker, he told the police.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, central) Harsimrat Singh said as the robbers escaped on their bike, the worker raised the alarm and informed his employers. At least three days’ collection was kept in the office and the exact amount is yet to be revealed by the owners, said the ACP.