Gunpoint robbery at oil shop in Ludhiana
Three miscreants barged into an oil shop in Kesar Ganj Mandi on Friday evening and robbed ₹40 lakh after holding an employee at gunpoint.
The accused were captured on closed-circuit television cameras in the area.
The victim, Ajmail, said the robbers turned up at the spot, brandished a weapon at him and asked for the keys of the locker. When he resisted, the accused allegedly thrashed him and snatched the keys from him.
They then fled with cash kept in the locker, he told the police.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, central) Harsimrat Singh said as the robbers escaped on their bike, the worker raised the alarm and informed his employers. At least three days’ collection was kept in the office and the exact amount is yet to be revealed by the owners, said the ACP.
-
Three held for duping man of ₹20 lakh in Gautam Budh Nagar
Three suspects were arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday for allegedly duping a man of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of exchanging notes of larger denominations. The police recovered ₹25.50 lakh cash and a car from the three men, officials said on Friday. The three were presently residing in rented accommodations in high-rise societies in Greater Noida West. Arvind Kumar was known to the victim and acted as the middleman, police said.
-
Advisory issued for test blast at Supertech twin towers in Noida
Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions, the firms chosen by the Noida authority to demolish the Supertech twin towers, have issued an advisory to residents in neighbouring areas ahead of the test blast at the site in Sector 93A in Noida on April 10 (Sunday). The 32-storeyed Supertech twin towers — Apex and Ceyane — are expected to be demolished on May 22, following a Supreme Court order.
-
Targets put in place as Delhi CM Kejriwal reviews plan to provide 2mn jobs in 5 years
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday identified sectors, approved an initial plan of action, and reviewed steps that need to be taken to fulfil an important goal set by the state government in its 2022-23 budget -- creating 2 million jobs in the city in the next five years. He added that the need is to and make Delhi an example for other states to follow in the employment sector.
-
Robbers loot over ₹2 crore from cash van in Rohtak
Two bike-borne armed assailants allegedly looted a cash van of ₹2.62 crore after shooting at the security guard near an ATM in Rohtak's Sector 1 on Friday. Rohtak superintendent of police Udai Singh Meena said two bike-borne men were waiting near the ATM when the cash van reached there. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and robbery against two assailants.
-
INSO chief levels allegation against MDU V-C
Jannayak Janata Party student wing INSO's national president Pradeep Deswal on Friday levelled serious allegations against Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University vice-chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh that he had provided free auditorium on March 22 to some students, who were booked at PGIMS police station for stopping Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar's cavalcade earlier.
