Gurdaspur man nominated Canadian varsity senator

The government of Alberta in Canada has nominated Amanjot Singh Pannu as senator of the University of Calgary, the eighth largest varsity of the country. The nomination has been made by Alberta’s minister of technical education Rajan Sawhney for a period of three years beginning July 1. Pannu hails from Sarfkot village in Dera Baba Nanak tehsil of Gurdaspur district. Amanjot Singh Pannu

Out of the 62 members, Pannu is the second turbaned and third senator of Punjabi origin in the senate. Pannu said the focus would be on representing the public interests of Calgary by coordinating with the universities of Punjab. He said he would try to make fresh and effective efforts to connect Calgary’s Punjabi-origin youth with university education as well as the university administration to engage with the city’s Punjabi community and leading Punjabi institutions, elected representatives and NGOs.

It is also worth noting that Pannu is currently the director of operations of Canada’s shadow minister of finance Jasraj Singh Halan. He has also been working in Calgary’s Punjabi media sector for years. His nomination has turned out to be a matter of pride for Gurdaspur people.