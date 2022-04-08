Gurdaspur rape case: Police yet to identify main accused
: The police is yet to identify the main accused in the rape of a 4-year-old girl, seven days after the incident happened in a private school here.
The victim, a student of LKG, was allegedly raped in a private school situated on the Amritsar-Pathankot national highway on March 31, sparking outrage among the locals who, along with the parents of the victim, staged a protest outside the school and blocked traffic on the highway demanding action against the accused.
“Our investigation to identify the accused is still on. We are verifying the facts from different angles,” said superintendent of police Mukesh Kumar, who is heading a five-member special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the case, adding that the police is in regular touch with the parents of the victim.
Deputy superintendent of police, Gurdaspur, Sukhpal Singh said the police is yet to receive the final medical report of the victim from the chemical examiner’s laboratory at Kharar.
The police have examined the footage of the CCTV installed inside and outside the school premises, but nothing conclusive was found.
“We have also shown the CCTV footage to the family members of the victim. However, no suspect could be traced. We have also questioned the staff members, but nothing conclusive has been found,” said a police official on the basis of anonymity.
The police have already arested the school’s managing director and his nephew under the charges of Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and they duo has been remanded to judicial custody till April 18.
-
Candidate’s name is Mamata, not Supriyo: Abhishek tells Ballygunge voters before polls
With a large section of Muslim voters in Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly constituency reacting adversely to the Trinamool Congress fielding former Union minister Babul Supriyo for the April 12 by-polls, party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Thursday that the real candidate is chief minister Mamata Banerjee. “The name of the candidate is not Babul Supriyo, the name is Mamata Banerjee,” Abhishek added.
-
Centre urges Maha to reconsider plan to shift Metro car shed to Kanjurmarg
The central government has requested the Maharashtra government to reconsider its decision of shifting the Metro car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg. The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) in its letter has referred to reports conducted by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and SYSTRA, a consultant appointed by MMRDA, that point out technical difficulties in daily operation of Metro 3 and 6 lines if the car depot if shifted to Kanjurmarg.
-
Protest against hike in prices of essential medicines
VARANASI Many local people staged a sit-in and demonstrated at Rajatalab tehsil here in protest against the hike in prices of essential medicines. They demanded that price hike should be withdrawn. A memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also submitted to sub divisional magistrate Udaybhan Singh in Rajatalab. The government should not allow hike in price of essential medicines at this point of time.
-
Wearing masks not an obligation, but a responsibility, says Uddhav Thackeray
Though the state government has removed the compulsion of wearing masks, people must put them on for their own safety and considering it their responsibility in the wake of new variants of Covid-19, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday. The government also said masks, even though not compulsory, should still be worn “for the health and safety of all”. Maharashtra on Thursday reported 128 fresh infections, taking the count to 7,874,818.
-
Punjab: At 2.6%, wheat purchase by private players belies hopes
Against the Punjab food and civil supplies department's expectations of private players purchasing a considerable share of freshly harvested wheat crop as the rabi procurement season began on April 1, the trends in the first week are not too encouraging. According to the procurement data released till April 7, of the total wheat arrival of 42,589 tonnes to the purchase centres, only 1,108 tonnes have been bought by traders. It comes to a paltry 2.6%.
