Gurdaspur rape case: Police yet to identify main accused

: The police is yet to identify the main accused in the rape of a 4-year-old girl, seven days after the incident happened in a private school here.

The victim, a student of LKG, was allegedly raped in a private school situated on the Amritsar-Pathankot national highway on March 31, sparking outrage among the locals who, along with the parents of the victim, staged a protest outside the school and blocked traffic on the highway demanding action against the accused.

“Our investigation to identify the accused is still on. We are verifying the facts from different angles,” said superintendent of police Mukesh Kumar, who is heading a five-member special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the case, adding that the police is in regular touch with the parents of the victim.

Deputy superintendent of police, Gurdaspur, Sukhpal Singh said the police is yet to receive the final medical report of the victim from the chemical examiner’s laboratory at Kharar.

The police have examined the footage of the CCTV installed inside and outside the school premises, but nothing conclusive was found.

“We have also shown the CCTV footage to the family members of the victim. However, no suspect could be traced. We have also questioned the staff members, but nothing conclusive has been found,” said a police official on the basis of anonymity.

The police have already arested the school’s managing director and his nephew under the charges of Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and they duo has been remanded to judicial custody till April 18.