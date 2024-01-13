Gurdaspur solider killed near LoC in Baramulla district

An army soldier was killed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector in Baramulla district on Friday. Gurpreet Singh

The 24-year-old soldier has been identified as gunner Gurpreet Singh who was affiliated with 18 Rashtriya Rifles.

Army said that Singh was killed during an operational task near the LoC.

“Chinar Corps regrets the unfortunate demise of Gnr Gurpreet Singh while performing operational task in forward area in #Baramulla Sector,” Army’s 15 Corps said on X (formerly twitter).

Army said Gurpreet Singh hails from Gurdaspur, Punjab, and is survived by his mother Lakhwinder Kaur...“In this hour of grief, the Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family & is committed to their well-being,” read the post on X.

The army, however, didn’t release the additional details about the operation near the LoC and the circumstances which led to the death of soldier.