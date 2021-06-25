Gurdev Sharma is new Kullu SP after predecessor suspended

Two days after a scuffle between police officers in Kullu during the visit of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, the Himachal Pradesh government suspended Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh and the personal security officer of the chief minister’s security staff Balwant Singh.

The commandant of the 5th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Gurdev Sharma, has been posted as the new Kullu SP.

The transfer orders were issued late on Thursday night.

Brijesh Sood, the additional superintendent of police (ASP) involved in the scuffle, has also been relieved of his duties and attached to the police headquarters in Shimla.

The ASP of the 3rd IRB at Pandoh, Puneet Raghu, has been posted as the ASP, CM’s security. On Wednesday, Raghu had been given the additional charge of the post.

Statements of officers recorded

Meanwhile, all three police officers involved in the scuffle have recorded their statement before the investigating officer, deputy inspector general (central range) Madhusudan.

Sources said that initial probe has found the three officers guilty of Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules and the Police Act.

In his statement, Gaurav Singh accused the CM’s security of breaking protocol and adding three vehicles in the motorcade of Union minister Nitin Gadkari on its own. He accused the CM security staff of abusive behaviour.

He said he lost temper and slapped the ASP after he misbehaved with him.

Brijesh Sood said that Gaurav Singh did not allow the CM’s security vehicles at a proper place in the motorcade that would have amounted to breach in security. He refuted allegations of misbehaving with the SP.

Balwant Singh said he got angry after his senior officer was slapped by the Indian Police Service officer.

Probe report to be submitted soon

It is learnt that the probe report will be submitted to state director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu by Friday evening.

Sources said that the tiff between Gaurav Singh and the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s security had started over watering of the ground where the CM’s helicopter had landed.

Sood’s sister Seema Sood has filed a complaint against Gaurav Singh at Ghatta police post in Joginderngar of Mandi district and demanded strict action against him.