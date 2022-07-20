Gurdwara body-run schools, colleges: SGPC stays new service rules after teachers’ stir

AMRITSAR: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday stayed new service rules policy that allegedly curtailed facilities to its staff working in its educational institutes till furthers after a group of teachers staged a protest outside it’s the apex gurdwara body headquarters Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Amritsar.

The SGPC runs many schools and colleges across Punjab and Haryana. Its teaching and non-teaching staff was enraged over the new policy that allegedly changed the contract and probation period of the new employees, besides curtailing benefits related to salary and allowances. A group of woman teachers staged a protest on Monday that continued on Tuesday.

The protesting teachers said they are being paid meager salaries making it difficult to make ends meet. They said the new policy will multiply their woes.

Later, the protesters were called for a meeting and they were given a copy of the letter that stayed the policy. However, the policy was not scrapped.

SGPC additional secretary (education) Sukhminder Singh said: “The new policy was evolved in view of the financial crisis of the educational institutes. In light of the demands raised by the protesting teachers, this policy will be discussed in the next meeting of the executive body of the SGPC.”