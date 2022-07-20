Gurdwara body-run schools, colleges: SGPC stays new service rules after teachers’ stir
AMRITSAR: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday stayed new service rules policy that allegedly curtailed facilities to its staff working in its educational institutes till furthers after a group of teachers staged a protest outside it’s the apex gurdwara body headquarters Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Amritsar.
The SGPC runs many schools and colleges across Punjab and Haryana. Its teaching and non-teaching staff was enraged over the new policy that allegedly changed the contract and probation period of the new employees, besides curtailing benefits related to salary and allowances. A group of woman teachers staged a protest on Monday that continued on Tuesday.
The protesting teachers said they are being paid meager salaries making it difficult to make ends meet. They said the new policy will multiply their woes.
Later, the protesters were called for a meeting and they were given a copy of the letter that stayed the policy. However, the policy was not scrapped.
SGPC additional secretary (education) Sukhminder Singh said: “The new policy was evolved in view of the financial crisis of the educational institutes. In light of the demands raised by the protesting teachers, this policy will be discussed in the next meeting of the executive body of the SGPC.”
Pune Metro completes viaduct work on reach 2
The Pune metro on Tuesday completed the viaducts' work on reach 2 (Vanaz metro station to Civil court metro station). This implies that the Pune metro has completed a total of 296 viaduct spans and 12 depot line spans of the east-west corridor of the Pune Metro Rail Project from Vanaz to Civil court, which is a 7.505km-long viaduct including the depot line at Vanaz.
Bathinda MC: Cong councillors attack party’s mayor for poor upkeep of sewerage system
Bathinda municipal corporation mayor Raman Goyal came under attack from councillors of her Congress party in the General House meeting on Tuesday over for poor upkeep of the sewerage system in the city. Members of the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal also joined the rebel Congress councillors. The Congress has a majority in the 50-member MC House. Bathinda lacks a drainage network and sewage system is used to flush out rainwater from the city.
PMC to levy value-based property tax on 100 properties
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to levy value-based property tax on 100 properties on a pilot basis and will extend the plan to the entire city if it proves successful. The property tax levied on old properties is disproportionate to their size whereas newly-registered properties are being charged huge amounts. So much so that in some areas of the city, the property tax for a 2 BHK (bedroom-hall-kitchen) is more than Rs35,000 per annum.
Bains sent to judicial remand in Verka plant trespass case
Ludhiana: A local court on Tuesday sent former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Bains to 14-day judicial remand on Tuesday in a trespass and forcible entry to the Verka Milk Plant on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana in 2018. A case was registered against Bains on July 11 under Section 174 A of the IPC after he failed to appear in the court. Bains had been ignoring court summons and avoiding hearings.
Create solutions, reduce dependency on foreign OEMs: Air Marshal Vibhas Pande
Pune: The Indian Air Force hosted a two-day avionics indigenisation seminar (AVISEM–22) on Monday and Tuesday at Base Repair Depot, Pune, focusing on reducing dependency on original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of Western and Russian origin. The seminar titled “Indigenisation of avionics aggregates based on modular open system architecture (MOSA) framework” was chaired by Maintenance Command IAF, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Air Marshal Vibhas Pande.
