Gurdwara Sahib of Stockton: Clashes between two groups of Referendum 2020, 3 injured in shooting
The Stockton Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a temple Saturday night, reported Fox40. According to public information officer Joe Silva, the shooting happened during an event around Sikh Temple Street.
Three people were injured in a shooting between two groups of Sikh Referendum 2020 in Stockton Gurdwara Sahib in California.
The Stockton Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a temple Saturday night, reported Fox40. According to public information officer Joe Silva, the shooting happened during an event around Sikh Temple Street.
Police say both the suspects and victims are Sikhs and that this is an active investigation, reported Fox40.
Officials were able to find three injured victims. Currently, they are being treated in the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
On August 27, 2022, at approximately 6:40 PM, Stockton Police officers responded to a shooting near the Stockton Sikh Temple. This shooting did not occur on Gurudwara property and was not connected to the Sangat (Sikh temple congregation).
The Sikh Gurdwara said on Facebook that a weightlifting competition on its property Saturday “was done successfully without any altercation and harm to the Sangat. The altercation during this event happened outside the Gurdwara and had no link to the powerlifting event and the Gurdwara Sahib. Stockton Police Department is currently investigating the occurrence and Stockton Gurdwara Sahib Committee will update you as soon as the investigation is completed. Gurdwara Sahib Stockton is committed to the safety of the Sangat.”
A formal investigation is underway by law enforcement it is believed that the shooting was a targeted shooting and again not connected to the Gurudwara.
Referendum 2020, organised by Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a US-based organisation declared ‘unlawful’ by the Indian government is a secessionist group.
The government has banned SFJ in July 2019 under the UAPA Act for their involvement in promoting secession as well as violent militancy in Punjab as well as Sikh Referendum 2020.
Their activities were aimed at creating a divide between communities and disturbing the peace and communal harmony in the State of Punjab.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics