‘Was not aware’: Haryana CM on Ram Rahim’s parole

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said he was not aware of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s parole, news agency ANI reported. " Getting parole is his right, and I will not interfere in the case," he said adding that he was certain that all procedures were followed in the granting of the parole.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim walked out of the Sunaria jail in Rohtak on Saturday after he was granted 40-day parole on Friday. On Saturday evening, Dera chief reached the Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram at Barnawa in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, another official said.

"The parole has been granted for 40 days. It has been granted in accordance with rules," Sanjeev Verma, Rohtak's Divisional Commissioner said.

Earlier, Ram Rahim was out on parole for 40 days in October 2022 which ended on November 25.

Prior to his October parole, Ram Rahim was also granted a month-long parole in June 2022 and a three weeks' furlough in February 2022, ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

The Dera chief is serving a 20-year jail punishment for raping two women disciples at his ashram's headquarters in Sirsa. He was convicted by a CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017 over rape and murder of two women.

In 2021, the Dera chief, along with four other convicts, was also convicted of killing a Dera manager, Ranjit Singh. Ram Rahim is also convicted for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago in 2019.