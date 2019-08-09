Sunaria jail superintendent to decide on Ram Rahim’s parole today

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 00:55 IST

A day after Sirsa civil surgeon Govind Gupta conducted medical examination of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s mother Naseeb Kaur, the district administration on Thursday sent her medical report to Sunaria jail superintendent Sunil Sangwan, who would take decision on Singh’s parole on Friday.

On August 5, dera chief’s wife Harjit Kaur had filed plea in the Punjab and Haryana high court and sought for him three-week parole as his mother is scheduled to undergo treatment for a heart ailment. “My mother-in-law wants her son to remain present during her treatment,” she stated in the application.

Justice Kuldeep Singh of Punjab and Haryana HC had asked the jail authorities to take decision regarding the parole within five days.

As per sources, the Sirsa civil surgeon has mentioned in the medical report that 85-year-old Naseeb is suffering from a heart disease, but she is not critical.

On Thursday, Ram Rahim’s advocate Rajendra Saran had visited the jail premises and discussed about the parole plea with him.

A senior jail official, on the condition of anonymity, said the medical report does not fulfil the norms required to grant him parole.

When contacted, jail superintendent Sunil Sangwan refused to comment on the matter.

Direction has been issued to respondents that if the jail superintendent is satisfied that this case is covered under the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners Temporary Release Act, he can decide within a time frame fixed by the jail department. If he is not satisfied, he would forward the case to the authorities after recording the reasons, who shall decide same, ordered Justice Kuldeep.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had in May rejected Ram Rahim’s parole plea for attending the wedding ceremony of his foster daughters. The dera chief was confined to Rohtak’s Sunaria jail in August, 2017, after he was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by a CBI court for the rape for his two disciples. In January 2019, he was sentenced to life for murdering a journalist, Ram Chander Chhatrapati. He is also facing trial in two more cases – murder of a dera man, Ranjit Singh, and castration of sect followers.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 00:54 IST