Gurpreet, Himanshu take top spots in 200m, shotput in state-level games being held in Ludhiana

During the second phase of state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Season 3, Gurpreet from Bathinda won the 200m race in the Under-17 boys’ category on Tuesday. Athletes in action during 1,500 metre race in state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

On the second day at Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Stadium, young athletes competed in multiple events, delivering impressive performances. In the U-14 boys’ shotput, Himanshu Sharma from Ropar secured the top spot, followed by Rahulinder Singh from Sangrur and Ekamjot Singh from Amritsar. In U-17 javelin throw, Reyal Hastir from Jalandhar claimed first place, with Sangamdeep from Ferozepur second and Navrajveer Singh from Mohali third. Additional highlights included victories by Harpratap Singh from Tarn Taran in U-17 shotput and Armandeep Singh from Malerkotla in U-21 shotput.

Kickboxing events took place at the Multipurpose Hall, with U-14 boys from Hoshiarpur shining. Dehal and Tanuj Rehal won the -32kg and -37kg light contact events, respectively, while Dinkar Sharma clinched the -42kg category.

Meanwhile, at the Harvest Lawn Tennis Academy in Jassowal, the Ludhiana U-14 girls’ team dominated, defeating SAS Nagar and Kapurthala by 2-0 in each match. The U-17 girls’ team from Rupnagar also displayed strength, beating Hoshiarpur 2-0.

The baseball matches, held at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School in Gill, saw intense competition, where assistant commissioner municipal corporation Jasdev Singh Sekhon attended the event as the chief guest. In the U-21 age group, Moga defeated Sangrur 7-2, Patiala won against Ferozepur 7-5, and Ludhiana overcame Amritsar 7-4, advancing to the finals. The semifinal between Moga and Ferozepur is ongoing.

In the U-14 category, Patiala edged out Malerkotla 1-0, with Sachin scoring the winning run. Ferozepur later defeated Patiala 2-0, thanks to runs by Maninder and Manish. Ludhiana also triumphed over Kapurthala 2-0, with Manavjot and Manveer scoring. Ferozepur has reached the final, with a semifinal between Ludhiana and Sangrur in progress.

In the U-17 group, Ferozepur outscored Mansa 11-3, with strong performances from Sandeep, Sunder, Samir, and Tanvir. Sangrur has secured its place in the final, with Ludhiana and Patiala vying for the other finalist spot.