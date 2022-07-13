‘Guru ji taught lessons of patience, practice and perseverance’
A guru is not just a guide but also a friend, a support system and a true well wisher. Those who follow the traditional guru-shishya parampara hold their gurus at the highest platform. And on Guru Purnima today, some known figures of the region talk about their gurus and express their gratitude:
‘The one guru that has really shaped my life for the better is rejection’
Actor Aparshakti Khurana says, “My school teachers, cricket coach, parents, seniors from my theatre, have all been great mentors to me. I offering my ‘charan vandana’ to all of them today and always.” “Also, while there have been many gurus in my life, the one guru that has really shaped my life for the better is rejection. And I have faced a lot of it, especially in the initial years of my professional life. But when I look back at all of those rejections, I think of them as lessons that were crucial for me to learn. I’m grateful for them as well,” he adds.
‘Always think of yourself as an achiever’
Artist Gayatri Singh, who works as an assistant professor at SMHS College, Mohali, says, “I share the bond of guru-shishya with Sadhna Sanger. She is my mentor, guide, friend, and well-wisher who stood by me through thick and thin.” “She says one has to be strong-willed to achieve their life goals. And always advises to keep negativity at bay. She believes that you always need to think of yourself as an achiever,” Gayatri says, adding, she sees the true potential of her students and helps them achieve greatness.
‘Knowledge shared is knowledge grown’
Kesari actor Vivek Saini, who is also a writer-director, says actor Boman Irani is his favourite guru. “Boman sir runs a writing group, Spiral Bound, for budding screenwriters. He holds sessions over Zoom meetings,” says Vivek. “I learnt from him hat sharing or imparting the knowledge you attain with the rest of the world is crucial. His passion for teaching is unmatchable. Another thing I learnt from sir is to keep practicing as that alone is the key to success,” he adds.
‘Resilience is the key to reach your goals’
Kathak artiste and teacher at Pracheen Kala Kendra, Samira Koser, says she has three teachers – Guru Kanhaiya Lal, Gurumaa Shobha Koser, and Guru Brij Mohan Gangani. “I’ve learnt from them that there’s no parallel to what one learns under the traditional guru-shishya parampara. For instance, till date, when we take our guruji’s name, we touch our ears (seek apology), whereas these days kids call their teachers by name. They didn’t just teach me the intricacies of Kathak, but also taught me resilience and perseverance,” she says.
‘Be unapologetic and fearless’
Author Simran Singh says she considers her mother Nishu Singh and ‘Waheguru’ as her gurus. “My mom has always taught me to be unapologetic and fearless in life. She says we must constantly try to be the best version of ourselves, both professionally and personally, and never be afraid of changing paths in order to live and achieve our dreams,” says Simran. “I feel Waheguru is omnipresent and always taking care of me and guiding me on the right path,” she adds.
