Guru Nanak Dev University signs MoU with Uzbekistan varsity

Guru Nanak Dev University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samarkand State University named after Sharof Rashidov, Uzbekistan, marking a significant step toward strengthening international academic and research collaboration, Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh said on Thursday. The MoU outlines a multi-faceted framework for cooperation in the fields of education, research, training, and student exchange. The partnership aims to foster global learning experiences and cross-cultural understanding through joint initiatives and mobility programs, he added. Guru Nanak Dev University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samarkand State University named after Sharof Rashidov, Uzbekistan, marking a significant step toward strengthening international academic and research collaboration, Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh said on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Other short story

Cochlear implant symposium held at SGRD varsity