Guru Nanak Dev University signs MoU with Uzbekistan varsity

he MoU outlines a multi-faceted framework for cooperation in the fields of education, research, training, and student exchange. The partnership aims to foster global learning experiences and cross-cultural understanding through joint initiatives and mobility programs, VC added.
Guru Nanak Dev University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samarkand State University named after Sharof Rashidov, Uzbekistan, marking a significant step toward strengthening international academic and research collaboration, Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh said on Thursday. The MoU outlines a multi-faceted framework for cooperation in the fields of education, research, training, and student exchange. The partnership aims to foster global learning experiences and cross-cultural understanding through joint initiatives and mobility programs, he added.
Other short story
Cochlear implant symposium held at SGRD varsity
AMRITSAR Over 300 expert medical professionals from across India and abroad convened at the Cochlear Implant Symposium which was concluded on Thursday at SGPC-managed Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences, specifically to share their invaluable experiences with this cutting-edge technology. Prof Khassan Diab, deputy director for international affairs, curator of the scientific & clinical department of ear and skull base pathologies of NMRC of Otorhinolaryngology of FMBA (Russia), made a notable appearance at the conference.