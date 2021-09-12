Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana holds faculty development programme on computing skills
The FDP included sessions on basic computer usage, email management, spreadsheet handling, and Google Form creation. (Representative photo)
The FDP included sessions on basic computer usage, email management, spreadsheet handling, and Google Form creation. (Representative photo)
chandigarh news

Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana holds faculty development programme on computing skills

A total of 39 participants, who attended the faculty development programme, were awarded certificates on the concluding day
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:53 AM IST

Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, conducted ‘Spark your basic computing skills’, a week-long faculty development programme (FDP), for its teaching and non-teaching staff.

Under the aegis of IQAC, the department of computer science and applications conducted the FDP under the guidance of Daisy Wadhwa, head of the department.

Harpreet Kaur, assistant professor, conducted the sessions. The FDP included sessions on basic computer usage, email management, spreadsheet handling, and Google Form creation.

A total of 39 participants, who attended the FDP, were awarded certificates on the concluding day.

During the valedictory session, principal Maneeta Kahlon said that learning is a lifelong process and it is important for educators to stay updated with the latest in the world of technology.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.