Guru Teg Bahadur anniversary: Punjab assembly’s special session in Anandpur Sahib on Nov 24

The Punjab government is set to hold a special session of the state assembly in Anandpur Sahib on November 24 to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. Education minister Harjot Singh Bains said it would be the first time that a session of the state assembly is going to be held outside the state capital.

Nagar kirtans, kirtan darbars, light, sound, and drone shows, along with major religious gatherings will also be organised.

Bains said the programmes would start with four nagar kirtans from Srinagar, Malwa, Majha and Doaba regions, which would converge in Anandpur Sahib on November 22.

Punjab’s first-ever large-scale drone shows depicting the Guru’s life and martyrdom, along with a special Nagar Kirtan from Kiratpur Sahib, will also be organised.

CM Bhagwant Mann will lay the foundation stone for a heritage street in Anandpur Sahib on October 5 and hold a meeting with the religious panel to review the preparations for the grand religious events