Guru Teg Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom anniversary: Tech-driven security plan in place at Anandpur Sahib

Director general of police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Tuesday visited Anandpur Sahib to review security and logistical arrangements for the upcoming grand events marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. The DGP informed that the entire city has been divided into 22 sectors in the wake of security arrangements.

Accompanied by special DGP law and order Arpit Shukla and special DGP intelligence SK Sinha, the DGP reviewed the comprehensive security, facilitation, and traffic management arrangements. "I briefed all supervisory officers, reiterating the need to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, commitment, empathy, and devotion," he told the media.

The commemorative events, scheduled from November 23 to 25, are expected to attract lakhs of devotees from across the world. To manage the anticipated influx, the Punjab police has deployed over 8,000 personnel, led by senior officers, to ensure safety, orderly movement, and convenience for visitors.

Yadav said the security plan is heavily technology-driven. A high-tech control room equipped with automatic number plate recognition, PTZ cameras, and facial recognition systems is being set up at all entry and exit points. Surveillance drones will also monitor the area. He added that the entire region has been reorganised into 25 administrative sectors, each equipped with a sub-control room and help desk to facilitate efficient on-ground management. To ensure smooth traffic flow, detailed logistical and traffic plans, including 24×7 shuttle services connecting all venues and tent cities, alongside strategically placed smart barricading systems to regulate crowds, have been implemented.

In partnership with IIT Ropar, the police have activated real-time digital mapping of parking zones based on live occupancy and capacity, enabling better traffic management. Yadav said that advanced surveillance grids, intelligent traffic coordination, and strong field supervision mechanisms have been fully activated to support the Sangat arriving from across India. He added that technology-enabled facilitation systems, including dedicated help desks, public convenience facilities, and real-time monitoring dashboards, have been established to ensure a secure, smooth, and spiritually enriching experience for devotees.

Later in the day, the DGP inaugurated an auditorium and a renovated GO mess at the Ropar Police Lines, as well as the newly developed Singh Bhagwantpur police station in Rupnagar district.