Gurugram, Bathinda see season’s coldest night at 0.6 degree Celsius

Gurugram in Haryana and Bathinda in Punjab were gripped by freezing cold as the night temperature in the two cities dropped to 0.6 degrees Celsius, the coldest so far this season, the meteorological department said on Monday. Commuters out on a foggy and cold morning in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

According to official records, Gurugram recorded a low of 0 degrees Celsius on January 11, 1971. However, it cannot be said if Sunday night’s temperature is an all-time low for the city as data for every year is not available.

Bathinda recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1 degrees Celsius on January 17, 2023, a meteorological department official said.

The average minimum temperature for Gurugram on Monday stood at 6.8 degrees Celsius and for Bathinda it was 5 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Gurugram residents said they have not witnessed such frigid conditions in years.

“During severe winters, minimum temperatures do dip in Gurugram. However, I do not recall the mercury dropping close to the sub-zero level in the past many years,” said Vinod Kumar, a local.

Most places in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, and their common capital Chandigarh have been swept by severe cold conditions over the past several days, with fog reducing visibility in many areas.

“Intense cold weather is likely to continue in Punjab and Haryana over the next three days. After this, the cold weather conditions will prevail, but severe cold is likely to abate,” Chandigarh Meteorological Department director Surender Paul said.

According to the weather department, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions and ground frost are also likely at a few places on Tuesday in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 1.1 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 1.8 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 2 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 4.2 degrees Celsius, Patiala 4.3 degrees Celsius, and Mansa 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius.

Many parts of Haryana and Punjab witnessed heavy fog during the morning hours.

According to the meteorological department, dense to very dense fog is likely at a few places on Tuesday in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. The foggy conditions will improve thereafter.

The India meteorological department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for the same weather conditions in Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Rewari and Mahendergarh districts for Tuesday

An ‘orange alert’ was issued for the rest of the states, except Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Kaithal, where a ‘yellow alert’ persists for the same day.

In the state, the minimum temperature was recorded below 5°C.

It was the lowest 0.6 °C at Gurgaon, followed by Narnaul (1.2°C), Bhiwani (1.5°C), Sonipat (1.6°C), Sirsa (1.7°C), Hisar (2.6°C), Rohtak (3.2°C) and Karnal/Jind (3.5°C).