Gurugram, Hansi incidents outcome of westernisation : Khattar

Days after the killing of a tennis player in Gurugram and a school principal in Hisar, Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday expressed concern over the incidents and also blamed western influence on the society. The minister, also Karnal MP, was in the city to chair a brief interaction with district officials and party leaders. (HT File)

Speaking to reporters, Khattar said that he met the new office-bearers of the district party unit and of Panipat, a day earlier.

When asked about the alleged murder of a tennis player by her father in Gurugram and a school principal by his students in Hisar, the former Haryana chief minister said that the cases are a serious cause of concern for the society.

“This (Gurugram) is a family matter, a case was registered and a probe is underway, on which I should not comment. Talking about the society, I think as the number of joint families is decreasing and individualism in families is rising; now there are no grand-parents, elder brothers or cousins to handle each other during a crisis,” he said.

Khattar also blamed Western influence and said that lack of good upbringing could also have a bearing in such cases.

The minister, however, did not react to media reports, predicting him as next national president of the BJP and repeated his earlier comment, “Karmanye Vadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachana.”