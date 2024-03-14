 Gurugram: Man kidnaps toddler for childless sister, boy rescued - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Gurugram: Man kidnaps toddler for childless sister, boy rescued

Gurugram: Man kidnaps toddler for childless sister, boy rescued

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Mar 14, 2024 08:08 AM IST

A man who abducted a toddler for his childless sister has been arrested and the minor was rescued from his house in Garhi village here, police said on Wednesday.

Dharampal alias Bittu alias Ravan (45) kidnapped the two-and-a-half-year-old boy from Ram Vihar colony area on February 26, they said.

According to the police, he abducted the boy for his sister but she refused to take the child so he took him to his house and started looking after him.An FIR was registered a day after the kidnapping and the anti-trafficking unit of Gurugram police rescued the boy on Tuesday and handed him over to his parents, they said.

The accused was produced in a city court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody, Sub-inspector Sumit Kumar, in-charge of the anti-trafficking unit of Gurugram police, said.

