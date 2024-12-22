Menu Explore
Gurugram: Unidentified woman’s body found in drain, FIR registered

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Dec 22, 2024 06:26 AM IST

A body of an unidentified woman was found in a drain in Sector 8 of IMT Manesar area, police said on Saturday.

The body, estimated to be of a woman aged around 25-years-old, showed no visible injury marks, they said. (HT File)

The body, estimated to be of a woman aged around 25-years-old, showed no visible injury marks, they said.

It is suspected that the body was dumped in the drain nearly five days ago, as it was found in a decomposed state, the police added.

A black thread was tied around the woman’s legs and neck, they said, and added that it was fished out of the drain on late Friday.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary for identification and an FIR has been registered for further investigation, sub inspector Mahender Singh said.

Follow Us On