Gwalior murder case: Punjab Police arrest 2 shooters of Arsh Dalla gang

Punjab Police have apprehended two suspects in connection with the murder of Jaswant Singh Gill, a murder convict on parole, who was shot dead while on an evening walk in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on November 7. The police have identified the arrested accused as Anmol Preet and Navjot Sing. (HT File)

Jaswant was serving life sentence for a 2016 murder conviction but was granted parole in recent weeks. The shooting that took place in Gopal Bagh City, Dabra, is believed to be related to old rivalries stemming from his past criminal activities, the police said.

The police have identified the arrested accused as Anmol Preet and Navjot Singh.

Dharamvir Singh, Gwalior superintendent of police (SP), said: “Jaswant was killed because of a personal rivalry. Two shooters of Canadian gangster Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, had fired three bullets at Jaswant. The accused, arrested by Punjab Police, have been brought to Dabra for interrogation. Additionally, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has arrived in Gwalior for interrogating the arrested duo.”

“Satyapal, the primary suspect in this case, is residing in Canada. The police are investigating the connections between the arrested duo and the main accused,” the SP added.

Regarding Khalistani links, the SP said: “In the Gwalior case so far, the murder appears to have occurred due to personal enmity. The main accused, Satpal, who is a family member of the victim, has also been arrested. His connections to Punjab or other criminal activities are under investigation.”