Gym owner kills financier with iron rod in Jhajjar

A 39-year-old financier died after being attacked with an iron rod by a gym owner at Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Monday, police said. The deceased, Karm Jeet, was a resident of Jakoda village in Jhajjar. (iStock)

The deceased, Karm Jeet, was a resident of Jakoda village in Jhajjar. Line Par station house officer (SHO) Paramjeet said Sunil Jowel attacked Karm Jeet after a brawl ensued between them.

“The matter came to light when Karm Jeet’s family members tried to reach him on his mobile phone, but he did not receive calls. One of his friends reached the gym and found his body lying near a machine. Sunil also called his family members and confessed the crime, before fleeing. He was booked for murder and a hunt has been launched to nab him,” added SHO.

According to investigators, Sunil and Karm Jeet had engaged in a verbal spat three days ago and the gym was closed on Monday, adding that the accused opened the gym when Jeet reached there in the morning.

Woman’s bullet-ridden body found in Rohtak

The Rohtak police recovered the bullet-ridden body of an unidentified 30-year-old woman from near the Jawahar Lal Nehru canal in Mayna village on Monday.

Shivaji colony SHO Rakesh Saini said the dial 112 team received a call about the body in the afternoon.

“The woman’s body was sent to the mortuary at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences for identification for 72 hours. A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons and the forensic science laboratory team has collected evidence,” the SHO added.

Man found murdered in Jhajjar

In another incident, the body of a 26-year-old man was found in the park at Jhajjar’s Fatehpur village on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ajit Kumar, a resident of Dhanshri village in Charkhi Dadri. He was working in a warehouse in the district.

In his complaint to police, his brother Ajay alleged that Ajit had illicit relations with co-villager Sombir’s wife Neerja, who called him to her house on Sunday night.

“Sombir lives on rent with his family in Fatehpur village. Ajit had left the house around 9 pm on Sunday evening to attend a marriage function. Later, his phone was switched off. We suspect that my brother was killed with a sharp-edged weapon by Sombir, his wife and others,” he added.

Investigating officer Jai Karan of Badli police station said they had registered a case of murder against Sombir, his wife and others. He added that the accused were at large and teams had been formed to arrest them.